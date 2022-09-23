Tunic has been one of the best indie experiences so far in 2022, and soon, with the PS4 and PS5 versions coming, the game’s creator Andrew Shouldice told us in an interview with Gamescom that soon, more players will be Be able to join the adventure of this little fox.

Specifically, Shouldice emphasized that in the PlayStation 5, they were able to take Tunic a step further by taking advantage of one of the console’s unique features, “Game Instructions,” and integrating it into Tural.

“Game Instructions is a brand new PS5 feature that allows us to launch instructions at any time, stating that you have found a collectible, or completed certain parts of the story. Tunic is a game full of secrets and collectibles in an unknown language collected by the fox Written pages in the form of clues, maps, etc. So, if those pages are extensions of the game, PS5 Help is a step up from this feature.

“We realised that when people were talking about the game and asking for clarification, there would be other people who would say ‘hey, try looking at the so-and-so page’ or ‘have you tried looking around this area lately’ and they put them right direction, just like Game Help.

Although he doesn’t mention this in the video, we believe Andrew is also excited about the newly announced Nintendo Switch version of Toopic, which is slated for a September 27 release on the same day as the Sony version.