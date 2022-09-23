Home Technology Tunic Harnesses Console 5’s Unique Features To Enhance Gameplay – Tunic – Gamereactor
Technology

Tunic Harnesses Console 5’s Unique Features To Enhance Gameplay – Tunic – Gamereactor

by admin
Tunic Harnesses Console 5’s Unique Features To Enhance Gameplay – Tunic – Gamereactor

Tunic has been one of the best indie experiences so far in 2022, and soon, with the PS4 and PS5 versions coming, the game’s creator Andrew Shouldice told us in an interview with Gamescom that soon, more players will be Be able to join the adventure of this little fox.

Specifically, Shouldice emphasized that in the PlayStation 5, they were able to take Tunic a step further by taking advantage of one of the console’s unique features, “Game Instructions,” and integrating it into Tural.

“Game Instructions is a brand new PS5 feature that allows us to launch instructions at any time, stating that you have found a collectible, or completed certain parts of the story. Tunic is a game full of secrets and collectibles in an unknown language collected by the fox Written pages in the form of clues, maps, etc. So, if those pages are extensions of the game, PS5 Help is a step up from this feature.

“We realised that when people were talking about the game and asking for clarification, there would be other people who would say ‘hey, try looking at the so-and-so page’ or ‘have you tried looking around this area lately’ and they put them right direction, just like Game Help.

Although he doesn’t mention this in the video, we believe Andrew is also excited about the newly announced Nintendo Switch version of Toopic, which is slated for a September 27 release on the same day as the Sony version.

See also  Phantom Freedom is the only planned Cyberpunk 2077 expansion - Cyberpunk 2077 - Gamereactor

You may also like

Environment, work, community: the impact of ecommerce

Apple Watch Ultra, the proof: the digital sign...

Replacing Pepsi, Apple’s Apple Music has become the...

The professions for working with Amazon robots

Guardians Frontline, a strategic space shooter in VR...

When algorithms fail, they are often just misinformed

The professions for working with Amazon robots

The privacy of 5 million children

The privacy of 5 million children

The biggest leak in the history of “GTA6”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy