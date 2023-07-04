Tweetdeck will be paid, exclusive to Twitter users…

Another day another controversial announcement from Elon Musk. Twitter let it be known that TweetDeckplatform used to manage and filter the accounts to follow on the blue social network, will be paid. And by payment we mean that it will be reserved only for verified users, those who have an active subscription to Twitter Blue.

What is Tweetdeck and why it becomes paid

Tweetdeck is very popular with those who use Twitter for work. The feature allows you to keep the tweets of some selected profiles under control, thus making sure you don’t lose the posts of the users in question. A platform that is therefore widely used in journalism and editorial (thanks Elon). Up to this moment TweetDeck, which we remember to be owned by Twitter and not a third party apphas always been free. Or at least it has been until today.

Twitter has posted a post in which he explained that the new version of TweetDeck will include additional features and will be exclusive to verified profiles.

We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via by selecting “Try the new TweetDeck” in the bottom left menu. Some notes on getting started and the future of the product… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2023

This controversial decision by Twitter fits into the broader picture of the many changes that have occurred since the platform came under the control of Elon Musk, who bought the company in October 2022 and began to lead it in a rather confused way, firing among others many of its employees and post monitors. Musk has relied heavily on a business model in which many users are willing to pay to use Twitter: the decision to make TweetDeck part of the paid offer is part of this logic.

Moreover, the last few days have been particularly problematic for the millions of Twitter users, not only due to some malfunctions of the platform, but also due to a new limit on viewing daily tweets imposed by Musk.

