The Government of Buenos Aires will buy 500 low-lethality weapons and 30 Tasers

The Buenos Aires chief of staff, Felipe Miguel, announced this Tuesday, in the local Legislature, the purchase of 30 Tasers and 500 low-lethality weapons to add to the equipment of the City Police.

“The use of non-lethal weapons is not discussed in any country committed to the security of its citizens, it is only discussed in the absurd Argentina,” said the official when giving the management report in the City of Buenos Aires in a special session in the capital Parliament before the deputies and the deputies.

For an hour and in front of a room with absences, Miguel reviewed the axes of the Government’s progress in the first half of the year and anticipated some measures that the administration of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta will adopt before the end of his term in December.

In this sense, he said that the City Police “will use the first 60 Tasers,” for which “the training period for the 240 agents who will operate the weapons has already begun.”

And he announced that the Buenos Aires administration plans to acquire another 30 Tasers for the City Police and will launch this week the tender for the purchase of some 500 low-lethality weapons that “will be added to the equipment of the force to reduce criminals.” .

These types of weapons will fire .68 caliber kinetic or chemical projectiles, filled with a mixture of irritating powders, and were recently purchased by the Municipality of Lanús.

