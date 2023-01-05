Additional content will continue in 2023!

Summon the mighty flames of an ancient dragon PR Times

Two event missions were delivered on Thursday, January 5, 2023: “Call the Fire of the Elder Dragon” and “Explode, pay off the evil.” The purpose of “Call the Fire of the Elder Dragon” is to hunt three creatures in the lava caves: Rathalos, Yatsukadaki subspecies and Theo Tescatl. Clear this event mission to get special gestures “Fear” and “Pat Chest”!

Special gestures “fear” and “pat on the chest” PR Times

“Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” has a lot of paid downloadable content, and the “Narikiri layered equipment” that allows you to become a unique NPC is popular. If you use this gesture as that NPC, you can take a screenshot!

O blast, pay off misfortune PR Times

Another event quest, “Blast Out, Drive Out Evil,” is aimed at hunting the crimson Bazelgeuse in Gokusenkyo. The monster “Crimson Roaring Basegius” added in the first free title update in August 2022 will appear in a special size! It is a gold crown salvage mission, and it is also an easy-to-fight battlefield called Jizhan Gorge, so it can be used to collect materials.

By the way, I think the title of this quest “Dispel evil spirits” is very suitable for the new year, but the zodiac sign of 2023 is the rabbit.And speaking of monster bunnies, that’sWhite Rabbit Beast Urxas. Many go in search of Urxus as their first hunt of the new year. We will also pay attention to the future lineup, whether there will be activities and tasks related to the zodiac.

Let’s go hunting in 2023!

Official Twitter account of “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” ( @MH_Rise_JP ) was updated on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at 7:30pm. A historical video looking back at the history of Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Sun was released last week, but this time…

New Year celebration illustrations!

Minere and Hamon celebrate 2023 with fireworks. You can also see Chitche and Fiorene on the walls of Observation Base Elgado. As always, Instructor Du is also hiding somewhere.

“Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” Roadmap “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” Official Site

Even more than 6 months after its release, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak never bores users with free game updates and weekly event quests. First, let’s hone our skills in preparation for the 4th free game update scheduled for February 2023! Follow the official Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Twitter account ( @MH_Rise_JP ), don’t miss the latest news!