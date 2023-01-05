A goal from the Bosnian in the 55th minute was enough for the Nerazzurri to impose the first stop of the season for Spalletti’s team, now +5 on Milan, with Inzaghi going back to -8

Inter reopen the championship by inflicting the first defeat in Serie A on Napoli. The nerazzurri are now -8 from the top, but they also thank Milan, at -5, and Juventus, at -7. A goal from Dzeko decides, in his tenth goal of the season, the seventh in the league. With his performances, the Bosnian is deserving of a renewal that will arrive at the end of the transfer market. It is difficult for President Zhang, who was very satisfied in the stands, to imagine a better start in 2023, while for Spalletti the ghosts of January materialize again, a month not always full of satisfactions for his formations.

More Inter — Inzaghi challenges the leaders with the former Roma player, and not the world champion Lautaro, alongside Lukaku, but above all with Darmian in place of Dumfries in the right lane. The latter is clearly an anti-Kvara move, a way to try to defuse the Georgian by not leaving Skriniar at the mercy of him one-on-one. Spalletti recovers Meret, chooses Rrahmani alongside Kim and focuses on Politano to complete the offensive department. The Azzurri’s start was very courageous, with the 4-2-3-1 and Zielinski more attacking midfielder than midfielder, but Inter “pitted” the opponent’s pressing with dribbling and sudden verticalisations. Lukaku on Acerbi’s throw appears in front of Meret, saved by a good closing by Kim, while Dimarco, on a cross by the Belgian, does not frame the mirror from a tight angle. Napoli plays the game and in the 45th minute they had 65% of possession, but the chances in the first half are almost all for the hosts: the most sensational happens on the feet of Darmian who kicks high from an excellent position, thwarting a good combination between Big Roma and Dzeko. Kvaratskhelia often tries without breaking through because he is stopped, even with the “bad” ones, by Skriniar or Barella; Osimhen was dammed up by Acerbi. More complicated for Spalletti to stop Lukaku who, on Barella’s heel, kicks slightly high. Before the interval, the last chance, which is the first for the Neapolitans, happened on Anguissa’s feet who, under measure, didn’t find the right touch on Di Lorenzo’s cross. Difficult for the technician from Certaldo to be satisfied, while Inzaghi returns to the locker room more regretted by the result than satisfied by the performance (however discreet). See also Dzeko the goal in Inter-Napoli and the words on the renewal of the contract

DZEKO BREAKS — The recovery begins with the same formations and with the Curva Nord which reserves the first chorus since its return to Italy to Romelu Lukaku. Peace made with the centre-forward, starting again 131 days after the last time, on 26 August at the Olimpico against Lazio. Inter immediately creates a couple of dangers, but Napoli responds with Osimhen, blocked by Calhanoglu and Onana. The match became even more exciting, especially after the Nerazzurri took the lead with a header from Dzeko, “armed” by a splendid cross from Dimarco (embraced by all the members of the bench) and lost by Rrahmani. There was a reaction from the Azzurri and after a slalom from him, Kvara kicked into the outside of the net. Sensing the danger, Inzaghi replaces Big Rom with Lautaro and Dimarco with Gosens: the intention of stemming the incoming storm with fresh forces is clear; Spalletti responds by playing the Raspadori card for Zielinski and also removing the opaque Politano to make room for Lozano. Before the substitution with Dumfries, Darmian goes close to doubling the lead, while Dzeko, struggling with cramps, is accompanied on the bench by the applause of the Meazza: Correa enters in his place. New changes also for Napoli, with Elmas and Ndombele in for Kvaratskhelia and Anguissa, and with Simeone for Lobotka. Super offensive Azzurri for the last assault, with Onana called to rebound on a blow from Raspadori. It’s the last emotion before the Inter party.

