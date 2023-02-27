The recent stream of Pokémon Gifts may not have brought us the remake or spinoff game of our dreams, but we did get some interesting new details like two new Tera raids and Paradox Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet and violets.

Coming to Pokémon Scarlet Paradox or Ancient Pokémon Is Walking Awakens this is a rendition of Suicine that gave the gen 2 mythic Pokémon two legs instead of four and a better design than anything else imitate dinosaurs. Walking Awakening is a Water and Dragon type Pokémon that can be caught in Tera Raids of the Water Tera type.

Like its futuristic sibling, the Iron Deer looks as if it’s made of steel rather than living tissue. Its design was inspired by the Virizon, which first appeared in the fifth generation of Pokémon. It is a grass and psychic type with a psychic Tera type.

Which Pokémon are you excited to catch?