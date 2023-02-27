If “A post-apocalyptic Anthropocene” (A post-apocalyptic Anthropocene) comes.Where should we go, what comfort

Annakiki

Inspired by post-apocalyptic hypotheses, designer AnnaYang Yang Zi continued the concept of “post-humanity” in the past, using “Post-Apocalypse” As the theme, at ANNAKIKI 2023 In the autumn and winter series, the post-apocalyptic scenes are swayed, imagining how human beings gather in groups and support each other. She incorporates elements of cyberpunk and wasteland punk into her imaginative futuristic style, imagines when modern civilization is destroyed, and explores how human beings can learn to survive and find themselves in the ruins.

Annakiki

“If the storm that heralds the end of the world sweeps across the world, what will it leave us? And what will it take away? After the doomsday catastrophe, will the civilized world become endless ruins? The world is ruined and devastated. Trapped in humanity and morality, struggling to survive. Where will we go, where will we return, and how can we rebuild the world?”

Annakiki

Chaos means the beginning of a new round of order and civilization. Even in a hypothetical post-apocalyptic world, “post-humanity” still evokes exhilarating desires to shed some old constraints and open up new ways of thinking about what it means to be human. Anna Yang has optimistic expectations for “post-humanity”, and believes that even if the world is destroyed and utopia becomes an isolated island full of fear, anxiety, and despair, she is still full of hope for human beings, “We will eventually establish order in chaos.”

Some scholars describe “post-human” as “evolved human” or “transhuman”, speculating that TA will surpass the form and ability of current human beings. Inspired by this, Anna Yang created a future protective armor for “post-humans”: the combination of the iconic wavy sleeve shape and the composite metal fabric creates an avant-garde upright silhouette, giving many possibilities to change the body shape; the brand The consistent liquid metal fabric gives the fabric more imaginative space and fantasy luster, just like the armor of a futuristic soldier; deliberately burned fabrics, dirty fabrics, old washed denim and hand-painted dirty prints , based on her imagination and description of the dystopian world environment;

Annakiki

The wasteland-style sandproof hood, the old and mottled denim handbag, the mask inspired by the self-protection of human beings living in the harsh post-apocalyptic environment, and the clothing details wrapped by many functional elements are all like AnnaYang In the post-apocalyptic era, a rebellious, fearless, and courageous human resistance army has been created-the objects they resist are not only the harsh end-time environment, but also created by humans as creators but have their own self under the brutalization of technology. Conscious artificial intelligence.

Annakiki

It is worth mentioning that this season AnnaYang collaborated with the Italian accessories brand anGostura, which often draws inspiration from ancient occultism and ancient aboriginal culture to create “body sculptures”. In addition to the classic metal body accessories, anGostura specially created unique glass and metal earrings for ANNAKIKI’s post-human legion – when the bright and fragile glass is integrated with the hard metal, it is like the natural portrayal of human beings struggling in crisis: Fragile yet indestructible.

Anna Yang said: “When human beings no longer do indifferent interests, the purpose of desire and the only purpose is survival. At that time, we will give up egoism and gather together to fight against the unknown and turbulent world.”

In 1776, Thomas Paine said: “We have it in our power to begin the world again.” (We have it in our power to begin the world again.) A thousand years later, we still do.