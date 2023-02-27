[The Epoch Times, February 27, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Yuan Shigang, Taipei, Taiwan) When the Pingtung police conducted network patrols a few days ago, they discovered that criminals used network communication software to publicly spread information about gun sales, so they pretended to be The buyer conducted investigations and arrested two men surnamed Xu and Deng on the spot at the time of delivery. Among them, Mr. Xu is an active soldier and is currently serving in the Kaohsiung Zuoying Marine Corps.

The investigative team of the Fangliao Police Department in Pingtung County discovered during an online patrol a few days ago that Xu Nan and Deng Nan were openly selling illegal guns on the Internet. To confirm the authenticity of the information, the police pretended to be buyers to facilitate investigation. The transaction was NT$65,000, and it was agreed to face-to-face transaction in front of an electronic arcade near Fangliao at 12 o’clock in the morning on the 25th.

On the day of the face-to-face delivery, two people, Xu Nan and Deng Nan, came to the scene in person and handed over a paper bag to the police pretending to be the buyer; after the police confirmed on the spot that the paper bag contained illegal guns, they immediately identified them and arrested the two, and seized the modified pistol 1 2 guns, 20 bullets, 2 mobile phones, 1 passenger car and other evidence.

The police investigation found that the two suspects committed the crime because of lack of money to spend. Among them, Xu Nan has the status of a volunteer non-commissioned officer and is currently serving in the 99th Brigade of the Zuoying Marine Corps in Kaohsiung. After the police inquiry, he was transferred to the Pingtung District Prosecutor’s Office for investigation in violation of the “Regulations on the Control of Guns, Ammunition, and Knives”, and continued to trace the source of the guns. After the screen inspection was resumed, the two were ordered to post bail at 100,000 yuan each.

Guo Yilong, director of the Fangliao Police Sub-district, emphasized that the inspection of illegal firearms is the current key work of the police. Criminals with guns will never be allowed to have any provocative behavior against the law and order in the jurisdiction. Firearms, strictly investigate and deal with criminals who own guns and endanger social order. ◇

