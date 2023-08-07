Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine DLC Announcement: New Levels, Game Mechanics, and Diseases Await!

Sega Co., Ltd. has announced that “Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine,” the much-anticipated new DLC for the university management simulation game, will launch on all platforms on August 17. The DLC, produced by Two Point Studios™ Ltd and published by Sega® Europe Ltd, promises to bring exciting new levels, game mechanics, and a host of quirky diseases for players to tackle.

The DLC takes players on an educational journey in the serene Tember Lake, where they’ll encounter the renowned healer Johnson, who travels around Two Point County. From there, players will be sent to the scorching Lava, where an ancient volcano poses challenges for both patients and medical staff. They will also have to face off against Dr. Sensui Sea Dog and her pirate crew. Lastly, players will have to contend with the frigid temperatures of Pinnacle Peak and the notorious Bartholomew F. Savage.

The “Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine” DLC introduces new students such as doctors and nurses, along with six new room types and over 60 new items to aid in diagnosing patients and reducing stress. Players will encounter a range of recurring diseases, including the comical “brain fart syndrome” and “bald head syndrome.”

Additionally, the DLC presents a new set of challenges for players to tackle. Ghost patients may haunt the campus halls if their health takes a turn for the worse, and medical equipment must be maintained properly to avoid burning out. Emergency situations will also arise, with patients occasionally arriving by helicopter. Players will even have to deal with cost-cutting pirate doctors.

Fans can pre-order the “Two Point Campus: Department of Medicine” DLC now and enjoy a 10% early bird discount on various platforms. The discount period for Steam and Xbox Series X|S is from August 4th to August 25th, while the discount period for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, and PlayStation®5 is from August 17th to August 24th.

In addition to the DLC release, the Two Point Campus 1st Anniversary Sale is in full swing. Steam players can purchase “Two Point Campus” at a historic low price of 50% off until August 11th, and Xbox Series X|S players can enjoy the same discount starting from August 8th. PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 players can benefit from a 33% discount until August 16th.

“Two Point Campus” is an engaging college management simulation game that allows players to build and manage their ideal campus. With an array of departments and quirky characters, players must meet the needs of students and teachers to ensure a successful school year. The game is available on multiple platforms, including PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch™.

Two Point Studios™ Ltd, the British game developer behind “Two Point Campus,” was founded in 2016. The studio, based in Farnham, Surrey, UK, has created several acclaimed titles, including “Fable” and “Black and White.” Two Point Studios™ aims to deliver enjoyable simulation games, and “Two Point Hospital™” was their successful foray into the genre in 2018. More information about Two Point Studios™ can be found on their official website: www.twopointstudios.com.

Sega® Europe Ltd., the European distribution arm of Sega CORPORATION, is a key player in the interactive entertainment industry. The company develops and distributes software products for various platforms, including PCs, consoles from Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Sega Europe wholly owns game development studios like Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive, and HARDlight. To learn more about Sega Europe, visit their website: www.sega.co.uk.

“Two Point Campus” DLC Details:

– Product name: Two Point Campus

– Gaming platforms: PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)

– Release date: August 17, 2022

– Game language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English subtitles, Chinese, English voice

– Game Category: Singularity University Management Simulation

– Number of players: 1 person

– Sales: Sega Co., Ltd.

– Game Rating: Tutorial Level 12+

– Copyright mark: © Two Point Studios 2022. © Sega.

– Official website: https://www.twopointcampus.com/zh-hant

– Sega Asia official website: https://asia.sega.com/cht/

– Sega Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sega.asiacs

– Sega official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SEGAasia

– Sega official Weibo: http://weibo.com/segamobile

