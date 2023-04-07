SEGA Co., Ltd. announced that the university management simulation game “Two Point Campus”, produced by Two Point Studios™ Ltd and published by SEGA® Europe Ltd., has released a spring update to celebrate the arrival of Easter! This update brings players a plethora of new items, outfits, and exciting new Challenge Mode levels, including a fun School Egg Hunt!

Two Point County’s Vikki Siwahi has come up with a wacky new adventure, hiding his priceless collection: Fitzpump’s Curious Easter Eggs all over Two Point County. In this brand new Challenge Mode level, players will participate in the Egg or Dig campaign to find the treasure that Siva has buried deep in the ground. Players can then decorate the campus with Easter eggs, or sell them for extra income.

In addition to the Egg Hunt, the Spring Update for Two Point Campus also introduces a new outfit—a cute bunny ear costume, and fun spring-themed items like a Chocolate Bunny, Decorative Chicken, and a large, placeable Easter Egg.

“Two Point Campus” spring update promotional video

“Two Point Campus” offers many interesting and quirky departments, and players must meet the various needs of students and teachers to help them grow and thrive and survive the entire school year. The Spring Update is available now on PC, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and will be available as a free download until April 21, 2023. The Nintendo Switch™ version update will be available on April 14, 2023, and will be available as a free download until April 21, 2023.

Players who haven’t bought this game yet can purchase “Two Point Campus” at a discounted price of 30% on Steam from April 7, 2023. Offer ends April 11, 2023 at 1AM. For more information about this work, please go to the official website of the game.

About Two Point Studios™ Ltd

British game developer Two Point Studios™ was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Farnham, Surrey, UK. Although the scale of Two Point Studios™ is small, the team has a great sense of mission and is full of enthusiasm for games, and has created several classic masterpieces that are well-known in the game circle. Their outstanding resumes include “Fable” and “Black and White”. Inheriting the successful experience mentioned above, Two Point Studios™ stepped into simulation games and launched a new IP “Two Point Hospital™”, which landed on the PC platform in August 2018. To learn more about Two Point Studios™, go to www.twopointstudios.com.

【product Overview】

Product Name: Two Point Campus

gaming platform :

PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Nintendo Switch™

Xbox Series X|S , Xbox One, PC（Steam®）

Release date: On sale (August 10, 2022 (Wed) release)

Game language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・English subtitles / Chinese・English voice

Game Category: Singularity University Management Simulation

Number of players: 1 person

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Tutorial Level 12+

Copyright mark: © Two Point Studios 2022. © SEGA.

Official website: https://www.twopointcampus.com/zh-hant

