Will we see him in Austin? Meanwhile, the media from Spain are relaunching the thesis that Honda’s appeal against the double long lap penalty will be upheld, that’s why

Ohonestly we hoped we had put behind the photos of Marc Marquez training in the gym in sight of the umpteenth return. Unfortunately, a large percentage of the articles on the eight-time world champion have been inspired by a-photo-of-Marc-posted-on-social-media for three years.

The latter sees him in training with a comment of hers: “I’m back to work at the gym. I’m recovering little by little!”.

Therefore, it is not yet clear whether Marquez it will or will not be in Austin, Texas in mid-April for the third grand prix of the year. The wish from enthusiasts is that there is.

Meanwhile it is still pending the situation of the appeal presented by Honda against the two Long lap penalties inflicted in the 93rd minute for the accident that knocked Oliveira down and compromised Martin’s race in Portimao two Sundays ago.