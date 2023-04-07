Will we see him in Austin? Meanwhile, the media from Spain are relaunching the thesis that Honda’s appeal against the double long lap penalty will be upheld, that’s why
April 7, 2023
Ohonestly we hoped we had put behind the photos of Marc Marquez training in the gym in sight of the umpteenth return. Unfortunately, a large percentage of the articles on the eight-time world champion have been inspired by a-photo-of-Marc-posted-on-social-media for three years.
The latter sees him in training with a comment of hers: “I’m back to work at the gym. I’m recovering little by little!”.
Therefore, it is not yet clear whether Marquez it will or will not be in Austin, Texas in mid-April for the third grand prix of the year. The wish from enthusiasts is that there is.
Meanwhile it is still pending the situation of the appeal presented by Honda against the two Long lap penalties inflicted in the 93rd minute for the accident that knocked Oliveira down and compromised Martin’s race in Portimao two Sundays ago.
In many media, especially in Spain, have gone too far arguing that probably the penalty will come cancelleddue to the fact that the first press release was badly written, i.e. it indicated the GP of Argentina as the place to serve the penalty.
In addition, in the absence of a precise rule on the fact that the driver must serve the penalty not in the following grand prix but in the following one in which he takes part (the classic legislative void), for many it is clear that Honda’s appeal will eventually be accepted and Marquez will be able to race without penalties. We will see.