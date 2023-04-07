Home News The Third C of the Paolucci creates a mural 6 meters long
News

The Third C of the Paolucci creates a mural 6 meters long

by admin
The Third C of the Paolucci creates a mural 6 meters long

The boys of class 3^C from the lower secondary school “R. Paolucci” IC1 Vasto, led by the art teacher Orlando Raspathey realized in their classroom, a murals on paper of the length of 6 meters and a height of 1.5 meters.

“An impressive work”, says the satisfied prof. Orlando Raspa, “who tells how important it is today inclusion, peace, and respect for future generations. The boys were inspired by the American artist Keith Haring, one of the founding fathers of street art, who with his famous and recurring graphic theme composed of bizarre and colorful dynamic figures related to childhood, wanted to spread messages of peace, fighting any type of discrimination in every social sphere. So, after studying the great artist and writer, who they will also present orally in the final exam at the end of the year, the students have thus created a huge dark curtain which, opening by the hands of two adults, leaves room for a new world, a world made of colors of joy, creativity and a great desire for rebirth. A work that also represents their farewell to the Paolucci school, now close to demolition.”

See also  Coronavirus in the world: 61 people from South Africa positive in the Netherlands

You may also like

What is celebrated on Holy Thursday?

Parliamo, for the April edition a special dedicated...

Have you ever heard of the city of...

‘Platanote’, head of the Clan del Golfo, fell

Basecamp: Tips for Easter hikes to waterfalls and...

Typical Caribbean dishes in Capurganá, Acandí, Chocó.

FIA, F1 and standing starts, dangers and advantages...

The Ukrainian Canonical Orthodox Church ceases to exist...

Friends die when colliding with several livestock in...

BOLZANO FILM FESTIVAL 36 – From 18 to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy