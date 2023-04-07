The boys of class 3^C from the lower secondary school “R. Paolucci” IC1 Vasto, led by the art teacher Orlando Raspathey realized in their classroom, a murals on paper of the length of 6 meters and a height of 1.5 meters.

“An impressive work”, says the satisfied prof. Orlando Raspa, “who tells how important it is today inclusion, peace, and respect for future generations. The boys were inspired by the American artist Keith Haring, one of the founding fathers of street art, who with his famous and recurring graphic theme composed of bizarre and colorful dynamic figures related to childhood, wanted to spread messages of peace, fighting any type of discrimination in every social sphere. So, after studying the great artist and writer, who they will also present orally in the final exam at the end of the year, the students have thus created a huge dark curtain which, opening by the hands of two adults, leaves room for a new world, a world made of colors of joy, creativity and a great desire for rebirth. A work that also represents their farewell to the Paolucci school, now close to demolition.”