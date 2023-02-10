It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and you know what that means: There’s no better time to play some Two Point Campus, right? While the connection is a bit far-fetched, Sega and Two Point Studios are celebrating the annual event by giving away the sim for free for a few days.

Two Point Campus is free to download and play in its entirety on Steam from now until Monday, February 13th, and it’s all happening as the game receives a brand new update that adds a bunch of goodies to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

This includes new items and costumes, a new Challenge Mode level, and even a wandering Cupid character that will leave Love Bombs on your campus that will send students into a romantic frenzy.

Check out the new Valentine’s Day addition in the trailer below, and be sure to check out the game for free on PC this weekend, and maybe even get yourself a copy, as Two Point Campus will also be 30% off on all platforms! .