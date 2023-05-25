In addition to announcing that “Assassin’s Creed: Visions” will be officially launched on October 12, Ubisoft also explained the development progress of “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remastered Edition”, which was repeatedly delayed, emphasizing that this game is still actively involved in research and development, but It is still in the early conception stage, and will not be further demonstrated at the Ubisoft Forward live broadcast conference held in June this year.

Ubisoft explained the development progress of “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake”, changed the development team, and returned to the initial concept

At present, “Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remastered Edition” will be developed by the Montreal studio that created the origin of the “Sands of Time” trilogy in the past, and Jean-Francois Naud will be the game producer, and the game director will be Michael McIntyre.

In the content of the conversation released this time, Jean-Francois Naud said that the game is still in the conception stage, and he hopes to create this remake of the game through player feedback and his own way.

However, due to repeated delays in the game’s launch schedule, even Ubisoft has asked players to cancel the pre-orders for this game. Now it has revealed that the game is returning to the initial conception stage, and has not even announced the specific launch schedule. Therefore, players have begun to speculate about this game. Whether or not the game will eventually end development.

“Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remastered Edition” is based on the classic action-adventure game “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” released in October 2003, and rebuilt with modern technology, and allows players to start their journey as Prince of Persia again , relive the sands of time to reverse, speed up, freeze and slow down time as you fight and solve puzzles to save your kingdom from the treacherous vizier.

