Ubisoft Forward publishes Assassin’s Creed. New Division Blockade – PCM

Ubisoft Forward will broadcast live online, revealing more new games, including “Assassin’s Creed”, “The Division” and so on. Details on new titles like The Division, The Crew, Star Wars Outlaws, and more.

Assassin’s Creed: Visions

“Assassin’s Creed: Visions” is scheduled to be launched on PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC platforms on October 12, 2023, and is also included in the Ubisoft+ subscription service. The game pays homage to the first game in the series and will take players back to the golden age of Baghdad in the ninth century to experience its golden age, reinterpreting the rooftop parkour, stealth and assassination elements of the series in a modern way. The story and game content trailers were released at the press conference. The protagonist will be the street thief “Bassim”, who will transform into a master assassin against the “Order of the Ancients”. Similarly, this episode will also have an educational version of the “History of Baghdad” function, which will be provided since the first day of the game, including 66 historical locations in the game world, and will guide players to understand the setting and era of the game. All information and content will be included in the game’s “Books” middle.

In addition to “Assassin’s Creed: Phantasm”, Ubisoft Forward also showed the first VR version of “Assassin’s Creed NEXUS” trailer just like the previous Meta Gaming Showcase preview. The game will be released on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest Pro during the Thanksgiving and Christmas schedule at the end of this year.

At the same time, Ubisoft also released the new mobile game version of “Assassin’s Creed” “CODENAME JADE” for the first time, and opened player registration for closed beta. The game will take ancient China as the stage.

The Division: Dawn

“The Division” new mobile game “The Division: Dawn”, this time there is also a public tactical action CGI trailer, which will be launched on Android and iOS mobile platforms this fall. Players in designated regions can participate in the regional Beta test. Get early access to The Division: Dawn from June 13 to July 24. The second Regional Beta will run from August 8th to September 19th. Designated territories include: Australia, Chile, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Spain and Sweden.Players in this region can play through the Google Play store on Android devices or the official website http://thedivisionresurgence.com/ Sign up.

“The Division: Dawn” tactical action CGI trailer (please turn on Chinese CC subtitles)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

“Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown” is scheduled to be launched on January 18, 2024. This episode is inspired by the “Metroidvania-like game (Metroidvania)” architecture, allowing players to explore the world at their own pace. Various environments range from the majestic and majestic “Citadel of Knowledge” to the colorful “Hyrcanian Forest”. Explore and obtain different new abilities, which can be flexibly used in combat and puzzle solving.

The Crew: A Celebration of Power

“The Crew: Power Celebration” is scheduled to be launched on September 14, 2023. The map of this episode will come to Oahu Island in the Hawaiian Islands. There are city streets, wild volcanic steep slopes, dense rainforests, and winding mountain roads. Players can play alone Or drive more than 610 vehicles with friends to explore the entire island. There will also be electric supercars in this episode, and the cover car will be the Lamborghini Revuelto V12 gasoline-electric supercar

Star Wars Outlaws

“Star Wars Outlaws” also has a real machine play video released, the heroine Kay played by the player. Wes and her sidekick, Annie, travel the galaxy exploring notable locations and new ones, from action-adventure to spaceship battles. Kay can use stealth and various equipment to obtain valuables without being noticed, perform stunts to distract the enemy, or use blaster guns to fight. There will also be “reputation” changes in the game. Players must carefully consider their own choose.

Ubisoft Forward show recap