Ubisoft returns to the Steam platform. Its well-known masterpiece “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” is confirmed to be launched on Steam on December 6, US time (December 7, Taiwan time), and the Steam product page has appeared.

Since Ubisoft left Steam at the end of 2019, new PC games have not been launched on Steam, and PC games will be released through Ubisoft’s official store and Epic Games Store. Now this move means that Ubisoft is returning to Steam once again.

In fact, as early as the end of last year, SteamDB, a third-party data site for Steam, found that Steam had added Ubisoft Connect PC (formerly known as Uplay) to the default software functions, and some players discovered “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Era” from Ubisoft Connect PC code. “, the Steam version list of “Flywheel Champion”, etc., are revealing the meaning of Ubisoft’s return to Steam.

Now that “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” is confirmed to be on the Steam platform, Ubisoft said that they will continue to evaluate how to bring their games to different player audiences, and provide players with a common game experience ecosystem through Ubisoft Connect, and “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, “Flywheel Champion”, and “Brave New World 1800″ will all be one of the games that Ubisoft will launch on the Steam platform in the future.

Just as “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” was launched on Steam, December 6th will also be the moment when Ubisfot will launch the final content update of “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”. The touching ending “Final Chapter” will summarize the storyline of the entire game and draw an end to the player’s time in the Raven Clan.

source