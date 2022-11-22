Home News Giannini: “Dear President Meloni, journalists are in the world to ask questions, politicians have a duty to give answers”
News

Giannini: “Dear President Meloni, journalists are in the world to ask questions, politicians have a duty to give answers”

by admin
Giannini: “Dear President Meloni, journalists are in the world to ask questions, politicians have a duty to give answers”

«Dear President #Meloni, journalists are in the world to ask questions, politicians have a duty to give answers. “It’s the press, honey, and you can’t help it…”». So the director de The printMassimo Giannini, commented on the question and answer between the premier and reporters during the press conference for the presentation of the budget law.

After the premier announced that she had to leave for another institutional commitment, some journalists underlined how little time had been reserved for questions. “I don’t think we’re unavailable. In other situations you have been less assertive,” Meloni replied immediately. “Could I cut the introduction? But a budget law cannot be explained in four minutes».

See also  "Ilary stole my Rolexes." The accusation of Totti, the missing handbags and the real stake

You may also like

Wu Zhenglong presided over the provincial party committee...

Suspected thief arrested in Villorba, in car burglary...

38 dead in fire at chemical plant in...

‘Ndrangheta, maxi operation in Rho against the Bandiera...

Studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th...

Grado, the port area flooded

Three major measures to build a scientific and...

Lumberjack overwhelmed by felled tree: he dies at...

Harbin announced the information and activity track of...

Atlantic disturbance, all of Italy hit by bad...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy