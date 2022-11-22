«Dear President #Meloni, journalists are in the world to ask questions, politicians have a duty to give answers. “It’s the press, honey, and you can’t help it…”». So the director de The printMassimo Giannini, commented on the question and answer between the premier and reporters during the press conference for the presentation of the budget law.

After the premier announced that she had to leave for another institutional commitment, some journalists underlined how little time had been reserved for questions. “I don’t think we’re unavailable. In other situations you have been less assertive,” Meloni replied immediately. “Could I cut the introduction? But a budget law cannot be explained in four minutes».