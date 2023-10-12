UK Box Set Sales Remain Unaffected as EA Sports FC 24 Reigns Supreme

Despite the highly anticipated releases of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Detective Pikachu Returns, and Forza Motorsport, the UK box set sales charts remain unaffected. The top spot has been held for the second consecutive week by EA Sports FC 24, maintaining its position as the best-selling physical game in the country.

The lack of impact from these new releases on the sales charts has left many industry experts surprised. Both Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Detective Pikachu Returns failed to break into the top 10, which is particularly unexpected for Detective Pikachu Returns, being a Pokémon spin-off. Nintendo games typically have a strong physical presence in the market, making this absence noteworthy.

Although the rankings for the full Top 40 have not been released by Ukie yet, early indications suggest that EA Sports FC 24 is maintaining its dominance in the UK gaming market. This news prompts the question: are gamers still invested in EA Sports FC 24 and choosing to continue playing it over the latest releases?

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, it is intriguing to see how established titles like EA Sports FC 24 can maintain their popularity and hold off competition from highly anticipated new releases. The gaming community eagerly awaits the release of the full Top 40 rankings to gain a clearer understanding of the current market dynamics and determine if any other surprises lie within.

