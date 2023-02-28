Home Technology UK esports organization Tenstar suspends all operations – Gamereactor
UK-based esports organization Tenstar has announced that it will suspend all operations and remain closed for a period of time. As noted in a statement on Twitter, the organization has put the decision down to a lack of funding and resources, which has limited Tenstar’s hopes of operating as a top esports team.

“TENSTAR has had considerable success over the past two years. A challenger organisation, with a disruptor mentality. While the club had a strong first 12 months, the previous 11 months were extremely challenging. Although the players, support The personnel and wider team are fantastic, but the reality of running an esports club of the highest caliber means that it takes a lot of resources.

The team also highlighted the challenges of running an esports team in the modern day, citing the likes of Rainbow Six: Siege and Valorant as top games in the scene due to its“Ring Fence”Very difficult for a level 1 event.

This all led to the decision to temporarily close, which the team has acknowledged will include completing outstanding payments to staff and players, which are currently being processed.

Tenstar expressed dissatisfaction with future plans, adding: “We will be back when we are more able to maintain our team and staff.

