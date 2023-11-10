Ultimate Ears Epicboom: The New Speaker with 360-Degree Sound and Big Bass

Ultimate Ears Launches Epicboom Speaker: A Game-Changer in Portable Audio

Looking for a new speaker that can deliver impressive 360-degree spatial sound with a big bass profile? Look no further than the new Epicboom from Ultimate Ears. The Epicboom joins a crowded market of portable speakers, but it’s aiming to stand out with its unique features and capabilities.

One of the most notable features of the Epicboom is its long battery life, making it perfect for on-the-go use. Additionally, the speaker can connect to other Epicboom speakers, creating a party-ready sound system. But that’s not all – the Epicboom is also IP67-rated waterproof, dustproof, and drop-proof, ensuring its durability in a variety of situations.

To help consumers determine if the Epicboom is the right speaker for them, Ultimate Ears has released a Quick Look episode featuring Magnus, who shares his thoughts and opinions on the speaker.

With so many options on the market, finding the right speaker for your lifestyle can feel overwhelming. However, the Epicboom’s unique features and potential for high-quality sound make it a compelling choice for anyone in the market for a new portable speaker. Whether you’re looking for a speaker for outdoor adventures or indoor parties, the Epicboom is designed to deliver impressive audio in any situation.

To learn more about the Epicboom and to see if it’s the right choice for you, be sure to check out Ultimate Ears’ latest release and hear what Magnus has to say about this game-changing speaker.

