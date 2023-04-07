Home Technology UN conference: The global water crisis is so dramatic
In short, the fight for water as a resource will increase in the coming years, especially in developing countries like Africa. Professor Harald Kunstmann from the KIT Institute for Meteorology and Climate Research criticizes the fact that the UN Water Conference in March produced few concrete resolutions:

“Meanwhile, science can provide methods for practice: For example, we are working on observation and forecasting systems that help to make better use of the ever-shorter rainy seasons in many African countries for agriculture,” says Kunstmann in articles by der Frankfurt Rundschau (online) and from merkur.de.

Tackling the water crisis is of central importance

Fighting the water crisis is undisputedly of central importance – this was also emphasized by Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke at the UN Water Conference: “Water is at the core of the three main environmental crises: climate change, species extinction and environmental pollution.” Water pollution, droughts and floods endanger the global Rights and the Paris climate goals. That is why the world community must work together. Water does not stop at national borders.

“For this reason, it is crucial to promote intergovernmental agreements on transboundary water management,” said Lemke, who also called for regular water conferences and a UN special envoy on water.

