The Monagas SC team tied against Boca Juniors from Argentina, in the Copa Libertadores

The set of Monagas SC drew 0-0 against Boca Juniors from Argentina, in a match played this Thursday, April 6, for the first day of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

With this result, the Monaguenses begin their participation in this tournament, thus adding a point against a difficult Argentine club.

In addition, this match meant the return of the Barça club to the Monumental de Maturín stadium, where they had not played since the 2022 FUTVE League season, due to remodeling work at the sports venue.

A total of 40,127 people attended the “Joya de Oriente” to support the guarapiche warriors, bringing joy and color to the stands.

In this game, Boca Juniors ended up with nine players, after the expulsions of Bruno Valdez (40) and Facundo Roncaglia (86).

It should be noted that those led by the strategist Jhonny Ferreira did not have their usual starters for this confrontation.

The next confrontation of Monagas SC in Libertadores will be against Colo Colo from Chile, as a visitor, on Wednesday, April 19.

