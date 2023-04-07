Home News Monagas SC added a point against Boca Juniors at the Monumental
News

Monagas SC added a point against Boca Juniors at the Monumental

by admin
Monagas SC added a point against Boca Juniors at the Monumental

The Monagas SC team tied against Boca Juniors from Argentina, in the Copa Libertadores

Monagas SC added a point against Boca

The set of Monagas SC drew 0-0 against Boca Juniors from Argentina, in a match played this Thursday, April 6, for the first day of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

With this result, the Monaguenses begin their participation in this tournament, thus adding a point against a difficult Argentine club.

In addition, this match meant the return of the Barça club to the Monumental de Maturín stadium, where they had not played since the 2022 FUTVE League season, due to remodeling work at the sports venue.

A total of 40,127 people attended the “Joya de Oriente” to support the guarapiche warriors, bringing joy and color to the stands.

In this game, Boca Juniors ended up with nine players, after the expulsions of Bruno Valdez (40) and Facundo Roncaglia (86).

It should be noted that those led by the strategist Jhonny Ferreira did not have their usual starters for this confrontation.

The next confrontation of Monagas SC in Libertadores will be against Colo Colo from Chile, as a visitor, on Wednesday, April 19.

laverdaddemonagas.com ftetsf6x0aal0zv
laverdaddemonagas.com ftff 0ixsaewocs

Also read: Like new! This is what the Monumental stadium in Maturín looks like

What is your reaction?

It saddens me

It saddens me

Astrid Castillo avatar

Journalist, editor at La Verdad de Monagas. Sportscaster. TV Host in Monagas Vision: Moderator of the program “Deportes La Verdad”. Audiovisual production. lcda. in Social Communication.

See also  With hashish on the slopes: young man caught by the Arabba police

You may also like

Xi Jinping on China’s stance on Ukraine war...

Van catches fire in A4, an intoxicated person...

2 Minutos presents with Los Fabulosos Cadillacs a...

“The Passion of the Christ”, a film that...

In Val Pusteria the hotel with a hill-roof...

The announcement of the Chinese company to give...

After 33 days, mining strike is suspended in...

Parmigiano: Consortium, victory in the Singapore court over...

Judiciary v Parliament – Naibaat

She was arrested for trying to bring drugs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy