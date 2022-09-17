“UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection”, which has been launched on the PlayStation 5 platform a few days ago, was earlier confirmed to be available on Steam and the EPIC Games Store platform on October 19. PC version.

“Uncharted Adventure: A Rogue Saga Collection” PC version is confirmed to be available on Steam, EPIC Games Store on 10/19

Like the previous version launched on the PlayStation 5 platform, it will include the content of “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” and the rumored “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy”, and will also further improve the game play experience.

In the PC version, the operation interface, menu items, and operation management for GPU and display memory are improved, and operation functions such as variable rate load rate, automatic pause and minimize in background are also added. In addition, connecting the DualSense wireless controller to a PC will enable haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects in Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection.

“Uncharted Adventure: A Rogue Saga Collection” is based on the content of “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End” launched on the PlayStation 4 platform in the past, as well as the content of the spin-off work “Uncharted: The Lost Legacy”, rebuilt for the PlayStation 5 hardware architecture, and has become a The series works for the first time on the PC platform version, and it is also strengthened for the PC hardware design. Iron Galaxy, who once created the content of the second and third seasons of “Killer Instinct”, and also assisted in the porting of various game works, built the PC platform Version.

