After David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) and Archie Madekwe, “The Elf Prince” Orlando Bloom will join the live-action film adaptation of Sony’s “GT Racing” game, according to an exclusive THR report. The Gran Turismo game adaptation is based on a true story from a screenplay written by Jason Hall (“American Sniper”) and Zach Baylin (“King Richard”).

The project is described as the ultimate wish of a teenage Gran Turismo gamer whose gaming skills have allowed him to win a series of Nissan races and become a true professional racing driver.

Madekwe will play the teen and David Harbour will play the retired driver, teaching the teen how to drive.

Archie Madekwe

Bloom will play a marketing executive eager to sell motorsport who may also believe in the art of the sport.

The live-action Gran Turismo movie will start filming in Europe next week and is scheduled to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.