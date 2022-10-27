Home Technology Uncharted appears to be Sony’s weakest PC release yet – Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
In fact, Uncharted: A Rogue’s Legacy now looks to be Sony’s weakest PC release to date, and there are certainly many explanations. For one, they’re actually five- or six-year-old games with relatively high prices, and it’s probably not a wild guess to think that many people may have had time to play them on the PlayStation 4. The PC release also coincides with Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Campaign, three new big games that are clearly attracting a lot of people.

In fact, by the numbers, Nathan Drake’s series underperformed against other Sony games released on PC after a period of console exclusivity. A paltry 10,851 units were sold over launch weekend, which wasn’t even enough to earn a spot on the Steam Top 100. By contrast, “Gone Day,” “Horizon: Zero Dawn,” “Spider-Man,” and “God of War” ranged from less than 30,000 to over 70,000 during their respective launch weekends. See the figure below for more detailed digits.

