Anyone who works in a profession that is primarily concerned with writing texts will understandably feel uneasy when an AI comes onto the market that can do this amazingly well.

For the FAZ, Nadine Bös and Stefanie Diemand summarize the extent to which six selected professional groups are threatened by intelligent language bots: HR managers, teachers and university lecturers, lawyers, programmers, journalists, therapists. It can only be about the current state of knowledge and more or less daring forecasts, about which the two editors ask relevant scientists. Some are leaning very far out of the window, others seem to want to encourage themselves. Since the development potential can hardly be estimated, no one can say with certainty where the journey is going. On the other hand, nobody denies that the tasks in the individual professional fields will change. And yet the insights into the individual professional fields are revealing precisely because of their ambivalence – as here in the apprenticeship:

In order for this potential to be used, however, the type of tasks would have to change. “In the future, they must be designed in such a way that the focus is less on the result and more on the process of finding a solution.” At the same time, the AI ​​is not infallible either. “It will increasingly be about asking the right questions, critically questioning results and checking facts.”

worth reading.