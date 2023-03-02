Home Technology Unemployed because of ChatGPT and Co.?
Technology

Unemployed because of ChatGPT and Co.?

by admin

Anyone who works in a profession that is primarily concerned with writing texts will understandably feel uneasy when an AI comes onto the market that can do this amazingly well.

For the FAZ, Nadine Bös and Stefanie Diemand summarize the extent to which six selected professional groups are threatened by intelligent language bots: HR managers, teachers and university lecturers, lawyers, programmers, journalists, therapists. It can only be about the current state of knowledge and more or less daring forecasts, about which the two editors ask relevant scientists. Some are leaning very far out of the window, others seem to want to encourage themselves. Since the development potential can hardly be estimated, no one can say with certainty where the journey is going. On the other hand, nobody denies that the tasks in the individual professional fields will change. And yet the insights into the individual professional fields are revealing precisely because of their ambivalence – as here in the apprenticeship:

In order for this potential to be used, however, the type of tasks would have to change. “In the future, they must be designed in such a way that the focus is less on the result and more on the process of finding a solution.” At the same time, the AI ​​is not infallible either. “It will increasingly be about asking the right questions, critically questioning results and checking facts.”

worth reading.

See also  It is rumored that the PS5 Slim version is being developed for the third quarter of next year - ezone.hk - Game Anime - E-sports game

You may also like

IEA sounds the alarm: CO2 emissions at record...

Netherlands flashed off in Berlin

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​Booster Course Pass wave...

Was ist DNS over HTTPS?

Resident Evil 4 Remake: Bringing Horror Classics to...

TinyTV 2 and TinyTV Mini: The smallest 0.6-inch...

When Gabi leaves, she takes her knowledge with...

Xiaomi and Leica – The new 13 smartphones...

“Mario + Rabbit Hope” free trial version and...

Chromebooks at Stiftung Warentest: The best Google laptops

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy