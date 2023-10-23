Unlocking the Power of NameDrop: A Simple Guide to Sharing Contacts on iOS 17

Do you know how to use Namedrop? It’s very simple, and if you have questions, we’ll tell you now.

Use Namedrop

iOS 17 brings many new features for users who own an iPhone. But far from the visual novelties and the power that it attracts in various sectors such as gaming, There are somewhat hidden functions that have been very useful for all users like the case of Namedrop on the iPhone.

Next, We are going to show you how to use Namedrop, a function that gives you the possibility of sharing contacts quickly, easily and in a very modern way.

First of all, what is Namedrop?

Have you shared a contact with someone? Normally we had seen 3 ways: saying it by voice (and of course, a physical cardboard card), through mobile applications such as WhatsApp or QR codes that gave modernity to the entire process.

We stayed a bit with the QR code, a process that has become relevant in recent years. Namedrop is precisely an alternative to this process, but without paying a single euro. This is an iPhone feature that allows you to exchange your contact by bringing your iPhone closer to someone else’s.

Practically what you will do is exchange all your data to the other person’s contacts app. Do you see that you have a contact card? All this information will be shared such as your photo, name and even email.

This is all thanks to Airdrop only now it includes the option for the mobile to detect another nearby, without having to save it or be connected to the same network.

Namedrop will allow you to share your contact information in an easy and even magical way.

How can I use Namedrop?

Virtually anyone who has iOS 17 installed (no, you don’t need an iPhone 15). But it is not active at the moment, this is to prevent you from sharing contacts with practically anyone. But, using it is extremely easy and you only need to activate the function, which we show you now:

First, make sure AirDrop is enabled on your iPhone. To do this, go to “Settings”, go to “General” and select “AirDrop”. Within this menu, verify that the “zooming in on devices” option is active. With this set, zoom in on the top of both iPhones. Options will appear on your screens: “Share”, which allows you to mutually exchange contacts, or an option to receive the other iPhone’s contact without sharing yours.

But also you can use from the Contacts app and this is how Apple explains it on its website dedicated to Namedrop:

You can use the Contacts app to share your or someone else’s contact information with someone else using Messages, Mail, or other options. Open the Contacts app. Select the contact you want to share. Tap Share contact, select the fields you want to include, and Tap Done. Select a method to share the contact, and tap Send.

Namedrop is one of those functions that may be overshadowed by some others in iOS 17, but it must be mentioned that it is extremely useful, especially if you have many clients or coworkers who need your phone number.

