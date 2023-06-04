Unpacking｜Should I use an external sound card? Hardware Upgrade for FPS Gamers: EPOS GSX 1000 2nd Gaming Audio Card

“Sound card? Is it the kind of card that is plugged into the mainframe of the computer?” Hey, no, usually when we talk about the sound card of consumer products, it refers to the external sound card. You see the kind of blue light and purple light full of gorgeous e-sports The live main desktop, probably one of the 3C gadgets on the desktop is the sound card, who is using the sound card, what effect will it get when using it, why do you often see the brand EPOS, if your game room has tables and chairs ready , PC, monitor, keyboard, mouse and earphones, the foundation is solid, and there is still a little money, please play music: welcome EPOS GSX 1000 2nd game sound card!

Who is using sound cards?

Good question, the first one must be FPS players. If you are playing shooting games, you must know what a sound card is, because it can directly enhance your listening and position recognition in the game, highlighting the details of sound effects such as footsteps

Second, people who pursue exquisite sound effects can directly upgrade the sound effects of their writing instruments and laptops. They can upgrade whatever they connect to, playing games, listening to music, and watching dramas. I bought a writing machine many years ago, and I bought a mobile phone as a gift. Headphones, both are antique cough cough, the difference is more obvious when connected to an external sound card

The third is… people whose computer sound card is broken, it’s not funny, you don’t need to disassemble the computer, just install an external sound card to solve the problem, if you want to hear the sound, don’t buy it (•ㅂ•)/

Who is EPOS?

After you know what a sound card is, you will definitely find out the brand EPOS when you search “Recommended Sound Cards” online. Who is it? You think you haven’t heard of it but you have! Sennheiser Sennheiser know, right?You must know their Gaming line. This line was originally made by the EPOS team. The two parties established a joint venture: Sennheiser communication. Some products will use the joint brand name “EPOS｜Sennheiser”. Now EPOS develops independently

(Image Source: EPOS official website ）

Back when the Game Zero series was famous, I knew that the strength of EPOS was indeed in the sound performance. If you go to the official website of EPOS, you will see the joint endorsement with F1 driver Fernando Alonso at first glance (so handsome! You can also see that they have studied Brain science has gone, the so-called “hearing sound is heard by the head, not by the ears.” Well, well, it is very advanced. In terms of gamers, its products include earphones, sound cards, cameras, etc.

In addition to the EPOS GSX 1000 2nd game sound card, Satsuma now has the S6 external video camera and the H6PRO CLOSED gaming headset for me to test. The protagonists are all here!

EPOS GSX 1000 2nd Gaming Audio Card

Look at the big key sound card first, and you will find it is different from the previous generation at first glance. It changes the middle turntable to black, which is very similar to changing the silver rim of a car tire to matte black, handsome!

The square appearance, the plastic body is relatively light and easy to carry, but visually it gives the texture of metal spray paint. The holes are equipped with earphones, microphones, and speakers, and it is great to change it to Type-C. hello

There are two anti-slip strips at the bottom, and this mechanism that can be raised up, adding a small design and a sense of luxury comes out

The middle piece is a touch panel, which is very distinctive and highly recognizable

There is also an independent microphone next to the fuselage to control the volume

The cable comes with a Type-A to C

How will it be used?Let me first say that I was really casual and didn’t read the manual at the beginning hahaha. I used it very happily without reading it, which means that it is really simple. Connect it to the computer and turn it on. After turning it on, the bottom around the touch panel will light up. A circle of red light tells you it’s awake

The number in the middle of the panel is the volume, which will be synchronized with the computer!This is very important, praise, praise

Timely speaking function, four EQs in the upper right corner, switching between general, game, music, and movie; the middle right is the sound direction, including general, coming from the front or coming from the back; 7.1 channel or 2.0 channel switching selection , the 7.1 channel can control more things; the lower left corner is the microphone sound feedback, which can be adjusted in size;

If there is no operation panel for a period of time, it will go dark and go to sleep. It is visually refreshing and reduces the desktop light source. When you want to use it, it will light up when you wave your hand. It inexplicably satisfies a large sense of vanity. I really like this, you know~ There is one on the table A person with a high-end external sound card does not need to rush in his life~ he wants to enjoy the details of life (waving

There are also these four corners. The sound effect card can memorize the four sound effect modes that you have set. After adjusting the settings, press and hold a corner. After a few seconds, it will flash and prompt sound effects, indicating that it has memorized, and you can One for games, one for movies, one for music, etc., quickly switch modes

Video camera and headset

As for the S6, it is a 4K quality USB video camera. It is small in size and square in design. It comes with a C-to-C cable. There is a small mechanism on the back to let you clip it to the screen, but you know it is the most amazing thing. What is it: Physical shielding, girls will give 100 points directly!

I just got it and wanted to say that the length of this lens is really special…it turned out to be a door! It turns out that the door is opened and closed with a turntable!

If you are watching video, just close the door and the video screen will be cut off automatically, and the sound will remain on. This is also very intuitive to use.

The 4K picture quality of the S6 is really delicate during the live broadcast. Although its specifications are not written, I vaguely feel that it has a little beautiful skin. At least it is much better than the original lens. I also feel that the picture has become so wide during video conferences!

The H6PRO CLOSED gaming headset follows a clean and textured design language, which is also the consistent line of EPOS. When I wear it, it really reminds me of Game Zero, which is the sense of security with a good covering effect; now the headset, camera and sound card are all in the same place. Hand, Holy Trinity, this is the live game set, right?

How does it work?

First of all, I like it very much. The EQ has been built in, and it is very intuitive to use. I personally have no intention of fine-tuning it. I usually switch it to music mode at work to make the voice thicker and fuller. After get off work, switch to video mode to strengthen the bass in action movies.

Go online and play the game later and switch to the game mode. Compared with the normal mode, the game mode sounds thinner. It seems that it drains the wet emotional side, leaving only the functionality of listening to the sound, which is very correct~ After all, what we want in FPS games is to listen to details without emotions, too many emotions can’t be a sharpshooter (serious

In actual FPS games, the original low, medium and high frequencies are switched to the game mode, and the mid and high frequencies are preserved or even strengthened, while the low frequencies are suppressed a little, so that the blasting sound will not hit the face directly.

The sound of footsteps makes it easier to judge the position. Even I can distinguish the left rear or the right rear. If you get too close, you may even feel itchy ears. Thanks to the friends who are online training partners. I can hear the difference in the way of running from near to far and from far to near!

Which EPOS sound card should I buy?It has several units. First of all, the difference between GSX 1000 2nd and the previous generation lies in the appearance and hole position. The middle rim is changed to black, and the hole position is changed to Type-C. The difference is small but the hole position is very important; The GSX 300 is small in size and simple in appearance. This one needs to be adjusted by software into the computer, unless you only want to enhance the FPS gaming experience, not audio, video and music, and you can adjust EQ by yourself, then choose this one.

edit summary

I was really excited to receive this sound card. I didn’t expect that in addition to changing laptops, earphones, and speakers, there would be such a simple choice for sound upgrades. I was worried that it was a product with a small threshold, but It’s a shopping list… no, it’s a vision for you and me

The game sound card is a product that has been strengthened in specific areas, especially for players who are very good at FPS, or you may have seen e-sports players bring a small box when they play games. Most likely it is the sound card itself, but enjoy high Quality sound is of course not just for gamers. You usually watch movies, movies or animations in the same seat. For me, GSX 1000 2nd will be a more comprehensive choice, and it has four kinds of EQ Save judgment with four kinds of memory, and a small one is easy to put in a bag to take away. There is a two-year warranty when you buy it. It is recommended to check it on the EPOS sales website GSX 1000 2nd Gaming Sound Card and EPOS S6 4K USB IP Camera there is more information!