Update for DKB app brings standing orders and scheduled transfers

It was only at the beginning of June that the DKB announced that it would soon be switching over to online banking via the browser and that it would also focus more on the new app. However, the latter has so far lacked important functions. The bank is now delivering some of these via an update.

Everything at the DKB will soon be new. The direct bank has been offering a new app for several months, which can currently be used in parallel with the previous banking app. Like the new website, it will soon completely replace the old versions. The new banking app from the DKB offers a more modern look and should make the most important functions more accessible. However, some core functions were missing so far, which made using the new app rather unattractive in everyday life compared to the old version. An update should now remedy the situation.

The update for the DKB app is available for download for both iOS users and owners of Android devices. It raises the app to version 1.32 and brings two main functions. On the one hand, this is the possibility to adjust standing orders directly in the new app, on the other hand, scheduled transfers can now also be processed. In particular, TECHBOOK has already criticized the lack of processing options for existing standing orders.

When we asked, the bank assured us at the beginning of June that the full functionality, i.e. the direct changing of standing orders, had already been completed by the developers of the app. “A publication for all customers is planned in the next few weeks,” a spokesman for the bank told TECHBOOK at the time. The DKB has now kept the promise. From now on, users can use the new app not only to process standing orders and scheduled transfers. The update also brings the ability to adjust the limit for transfers via the app.

Apart from these three innovations, the DKB also lists the correction of minor bugs and errors in the changelog of the update and announces that it will continue to work on the development of new functions behind the scenes.

Functional scope of the new DKB app is growing

The DKB has been working on its new app for some time. Compared to the old application, which can still be used so far, you can recognize the new version by the blue icon on which the DKB logo is emblazoned in white.

The new app went into beta testing as early as spring 2021 and was officially launched in the summer. It focuses on the mobile application and accordingly offers a fresher look with an adapted font and larger buttons. However, the range of functions was initially small. But the DKB has been delivering updates regularly since the start, with which new functions are being introduced – an example is the current update to version 1.32. The new app cannot yet keep up with the previous version in terms of functionality. But the bank is already working on further adjustments so that the new app can soon completely replace the old one.