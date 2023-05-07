Updated Microsoft Designer and Bing with Generative Ai. Edge from product becomes platform

Listen to the audio version of the article

Just days away from the developer conference Google I/O 2023 on May 10, Microsoft anticipated the competition by presenting some updates that push the use of artificial intelligence (AI) on the web. The sensation is of witnessing a race against time to integrate generative AI into applications. And the challenge is not for two but for all digital platforms.

The first to leave

Microsoft it started earlier and with the success of ChatGpt in which it has invested 10 billion dollars, let’s say it has acquired a discreet advantage. Three months after the launch of the new versions of the Bing search engine and the Edge browser, over half a billion chats have been attended by users to obtain targeted answers to their questions, over 200 million images generated with Image Creator and a growth of 4+ times since launch of daily mobile app installs.

The change of pace for users

So it went well. But what changes for users? Firstly, as announced on Thursday 4 May, Bing with integrated the latest version (Gpt-4) of OpenAi is now open to all.

Microsoft has begun work on integrating visual search into chats so you can input images and search for related web content. And he promised “richer, more visual responses, including charts and graphs and updated response formatting, to make it easier to find the information you’re looking for.” Microsoft also stated that the chat in Edge it will also soon have improved summarization capability for long documents, including PDFs and longer websites.

The challenge in graphics

There’s also news for Microsoft Designer’s rival graphic design tool Canvas e Firfly. Last week, the features with AI were opened to the public. Users can generate images using text prompts, incorporating the results into designs such as invitations, greeting cards, and social media posts.