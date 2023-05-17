Urgent release of new microcode that affects all CPUs, Intel made an exception and pushed a mysterious patch on Friday | TechNews Technology New Report

By convention, Intel (Intel), like Microsoft, chooses Patch Tuesday (Patch Tuesday) or the first Tuesday of each month to release more important vulnerability update information, but on Friday (12th) it quietly released the update information applicable to all CPUs. Mystery Patcher.

The main axis of this update is the new CPU microcode (microcode), covering all Intel products on the market, dating back as far as the 8th generation Core processor (codenamed Coffee Lake) in 2017. Intel’s GitHub update page shows that Intel’s latest 13th generation Core processors, Xeon processors, and Atom processors are all affected by this update.

This update affects a wide range of CPUs, but Intel chose to release a new CPU microcode last Friday in the form of an emergency exception (Out-of-band), completely breaking the routine Tuesday patch day or the first Tuesday of each month practice. Such an unusual move raises concerns about new exploits repeating the 2018 Meltdown and Specter levels.

In principle, users do not need to download and install new CPU microcodes, because motherboard suppliers and Microsoft will integrate them into their own BIOS updates or Windows updates. In fact, Microsoft has released hardware drivers, especially for its Surface laptops and tablets.

But until now, Intel has not explained the reason for this update, nor has it revealed what the fix will be, nor has it explained how the patch will affect the system, only saying that the microcode 20230512 update released on May 12 does not contain any security updates . Perhaps Intel will explain all kinds of doubts next, let us wait and see.

