Unmanned Space Plane Launch Imminent: X-37B by US Space Force Scheduled for December 28

The X-37B, an advanced unmanned aircraft operated by the US Space Force, is preparing for a new mission scheduled for December 28, with a four-hour launch window starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This launch represents the fourth attempt for this mission, with previous delays due to adverse weather conditions and technical problems on the ground. The rescheduling of the takeoff of the X-37B coincides with China’s recent launch of a similar space plane, illustrating the intense mutual observation of these ships while orbiting.

The mission, called “OTV-7,” is not only crucial to evaluate the operational capabilities of the X-37B but will also serve as a platform for multiple scientific experiments. Among them, a project of NASA will explore the effects of radiation on plant seeds during “long-duration space flights.”

The return of X-37B is not planned until the calendar year 2024 and will possibly extend beyond 2025, reflecting a deliberate strategy of the US Space Force to maximize the spacecraft’s utility and data collection. The “OTV-7” mission is not only a demonstration of US technical capabilities and space ambition but also a key component in space power and surveillance dynamics.

In conclusion, the launch and subsequent operation of the X-37B encapsulate a critical aspect of contemporary spatial geopolitics, underscoring the importance of technological supremacy and the ability to conduct long-duration missions in orbit, critical elements in the U.S. military’s defense strategy and power projection in the new space theater. The X-37B is scheduled to launch on December 28 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, within a four-hour launch window starting at 7 p.m.