V-Valley brings HR digitization to Italy and Spain with Factorial

The future of HR is digital, e V-Valley is ready to lead this revolution. The Italian distributor is part of the Group Esprinet specialized in Advanced Solutions, has entered into a strategic agreement with Factorialthe state-of-the-art HR platform which promises to save companies time and money by automating most processes. Together, V-Valley and Factorial open the door to a completely new and innovative channel for i resellers in Italy and Spain.

Automation and simplification of HR processes

With over 9,000 customers in 9 countries, including Italy, Factorial is one of the fastest growing startups in Europe which offers intuitive solutions for human resources, enabling organizations around the world to automate, simplify and streamline administrative processes such as talent and performance management, vacation management, attendance tracking both in the office and in Smart Working and document management.

Digitization of documents

Thanks to advanced tools, companies can focus on people, obtaining useful information and insights to improve performance. And so Factorial helps entrepreneurs and HR Managers reduce time by 25%. employed in administrative and repetitive tasks in a month. It is a horizontal tool designed to simplify all human resource management activities thanks to its intuitive design and completeness of features.

A unique opportunity for distributor partners

Born in 2016 as time management and control software, Factorial has grown rapidly to become a complete and easy to administer platform. In addition to document management and performance evaluation, Factorial offers a wide range of tools capable of empowering any organization.

By partnering with Microsoft, V-Valley will offer its partners a unique opportunity to grow their business with a market leading solution. Factorial it is indeed integrated with the various Microsoft solutionsstrategic partner of V-Valley.

Furthermore, the Factorial range includes complementary products to V-Valley solutionswhich allows you to expand your customer base and retain existing ones, offering the all-in-one HR solution of one of the fastest growing startups, which has 8,000 customers in 9 different markets.

V-Valley brings Factorial solutions to Italy and Spain

“We are proud to be the first distributor of Factorial also in Italy, as well as in Spain. Considered one of the 10 most popular Spanish startups in Europe, with a growth rate of over 300%, it represents a real technological unicorn”, commented Sergio Grassi, Head of Sales & Marketing of V-Valley Italia. “We are convinced of the incredible potential of Factorial in our ecosystem of partners, which will give them the possibility to generate new business opportunities and services around these solutions, considered the best tools on the market”.

“The strategic partnership between Factorial and V-Valley will allow us to offer cutting-edge HR solutions to partners in Italy, opening up new business opportunities and services for both companies. This agreement is proof of how much Factorial believes in the distribution channel to continue its growth in Italy”, says Andrea Galimberti, Head of Partnerships Italy of Factorial. “We look forward to partnering with V-Valley to bring innovation and added value to the marketplace.”

