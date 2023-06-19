Home » Valve has released a brand-new version of the Steam interface, with a new frame, font and other designs, corresponding to the use of Steam Deck
Valve has released a brand-new version of the Steam interface, with a new frame, font and other designs, corresponding to the use of Steam Deck

Valve announced earlier that it would update the Steam service user interface, which included newly designed fonts, menus, and the overall interface and notification functions. At the same time, it also updated the operation interface on the Steam Deck to make it easier for players to operate and use.

The new version of the interface adopts a new frame design, and changes the interface used by Steam in the past. It also supports custom layout settings, and adds a new annotation tool. It also supports switching to a small-sized interface, which is convenient for players to view game-related information at any time while playing.

In addition to Windows and Steam Deck version updates, Valve’s update also includes Mac and Linux versions, adding hardware acceleration to provide a smoother operating experience.

The new version of Steam is now open for download, allowing players to use the brand new design interface with a refreshing experience.

