The technical director of the Argentine National Team, Lionel Scaloni, highlighted today the “attitude” of the squad in the tour of Asia that ended with the victory over Indonesia por 2-0in Jakarta, and valued the minutes they had Facundo Buonanotte and Alexander Garnacho.

“It was a positive tour that we were able to pull off. It was not easy but they faced it well, with a good attitude and on a difficult date because it was about the end of the season“Scaloni said after the 2-0 victory over Indonesia that closed the tour of Asia.

«The idea was for the boys to play and add minutes. We wanted them to enjoy and join the team; You don’t have to rush them.” the DT pointed out about the incorporation of Goodnight and Garnacho, the youngest of the world champion squad.

🗣️ SCALONI AND HIS BALANCE ON THE ASIA TOUR: “IT IS POSITIVE BECAUSE WE MADE IT AHEAD. IT WAS NOT EASY” The coach analyzed what the matches against #Australia e #Indonesia. pic.twitter.com/tLPeZC9e1T — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 19, 2023

Beyond the positive results, Scaloni stressed the “attitude” of the players who, after an exhausting European season, traveled to Asia to play the last friendlies before the start of the South American Qualifiers.

“The most important thing is the attitude, they played as if it were a playoff game,” Scaloni said in statements to TyC Sports.

The coach from Santa Fe reiterated that his idea is take young people “calmly” and without “hurry” and also revealed that he would have liked to add another footballer who participated in the U-20 World Cup.

“They have a great future ahead of them, but the important thing is that they are in a comfortable environment and a solid base”, insisted.

🗣️ SCALONI ON THE MINUTES OF GARNACHO AND BUONANOTTE: “THE IDEA WAS FOR THESE GUYS TO PLAY, ENJOY AND BEGIN TO JOIN THE TEAM” The Argentine coach referred to the inclusion of 18-year-old footballers in the senior squad of the #SelectionArgentina. 🎙️ @gastonedul pic.twitter.com/MTW0E36MfO — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 19, 2023

The “Scaloneta” will meet again in next september for the start of the road to World Cup 2026 from the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The debut will be in the first days of September before Ecuadorin the Monumental stadium, and, later, he will visit Bolivia, in the height of La Paz.

🗣️SCALONI: “We were left with the desire to have been able to summon another player who was in the Under-20” The coach of the #SelectionArgentina He confessed that they had the intention of citing a soccer player who played in the youth World Cup event. pic.twitter.com/rczIr5wxeg — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 19, 2023





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

