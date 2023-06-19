Home » “The idea was for the boys to play and add minutes, we wanted them to enjoy”
Entertainment

“The idea was for the boys to play and add minutes, we wanted them to enjoy”

by admin
“The idea was for the boys to play and add minutes, we wanted them to enjoy”

The technical director of the Argentine National Team, Lionel Scaloni, highlighted today the “attitude” of the squad in the tour of Asia that ended with the victory over Indonesia por 2-0in Jakarta, and valued the minutes they had Facundo Buonanotte and Alexander Garnacho.

“It was a positive tour that we were able to pull off. It was not easy but they faced it well, with a good attitude and on a difficult date because it was about the end of the season“Scaloni said after the 2-0 victory over Indonesia that closed the tour of Asia.

«The idea was for the boys to play and add minutes. We wanted them to enjoy and join the team; You don’t have to rush them.” the DT pointed out about the incorporation of Goodnight and Garnacho, the youngest of the world champion squad.

Beyond the positive results, Scaloni stressed the “attitude” of the players who, after an exhausting European season, traveled to Asia to play the last friendlies before the start of the South American Qualifiers.

“The most important thing is the attitude, they played as if it were a playoff game,” Scaloni said in statements to TyC Sports.

The coach from Santa Fe reiterated that his idea is take young people “calmly” and without “hurry” and also revealed that he would have liked to add another footballer who participated in the U-20 World Cup.

See also  The Catholic Culture Podcast: Ep. 77 - Gene Wolfe, Catholic Sci-FI Legend

“They have a great future ahead of them, but the important thing is that they are in a comfortable environment and a solid base”, insisted.

The “Scaloneta” will meet again in next september for the start of the road to World Cup 2026 from the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The debut will be in the first days of September before Ecuadorin the Monumental stadium, and, later, he will visit Bolivia, in the height of La Paz.


You may also like

the prices and promos of each hill

A 35-year-old lawyer, new number 2 of the...

Yurt Rock Ƴ Live D2.5 7 ch

Rome, Bulgari’s patronage continues: a new archaeological site...

Avian flu: progress in the reopening of markets

Yang Zi and Xu Kai’s “Cheng Huan Ji”...

Sculptor Xu Hongfei resumes his exhibition world tour

the PJ will seek to ratify the path...

The movie “Don’t Call Me “God of Gamblers””...

A submarine that was visiting the wreckage of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy