Valve and NVIDIA Collaborate to Reduce System Latency in “Absolute Force 2”

Reporter Lou Wanling/Comprehensive Report

Valve, the developer of the popular game “Counter-Strike”, has announced the launch of “Counter-Strike 2”, which is said to be the biggest technological advancement in the history of the series. Working in partnership with NVIDIA, Valve has ensured that the game supports NVIDIA Reflex, resulting in a significant reduction in system latency.

“Absolute Force: Global Offensive” operates on the powerful Source 2 game engine, which utilizes updated graphics API to enhance response speed and create a more immersive gaming experience. System latency has always been a crucial factor for players in defeating their opponents, and the collaboration between NVIDIA and Valve has successfully introduced NVIDIA Reflex technology to minimize game latency.

In competitive shooting games like “Absolute Force 2”, a higher frame rate (FPS) and lower system latency enable players to aim and react more quickly. Thanks to the exceptional latency performance brought by NVIDIA Reflex, PC latency has been reduced to less than 15 milliseconds. The GeForce RTX 40 series, coupled with the highest frame rate, offers players the ultimate gaming experience in “Absolute Force 2”. Moreover, players using compatible GPUs can enable NVIDIA Reflex and experience a remarkable decrease in system latency of up to 35%.

The introduction of NVIDIA Reflex technology in “Absolute Force 2” is set to revolutionize the gaming experience for players. By reducing system latency, Valve and NVIDIA have created an environment where players can fully immerse themselves in the game and maximize their competitive advantage.

With the collaboration between Valve and NVIDIA, the gaming community eagerly awaits the official release of “Counter-Strike 2” and the opportunity to experience the incredible advancements in gameplay and performance. Gamers can now look forward to faster response times and a more fluid gaming experience, thanks to the efforts of these two industry-leading companies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

