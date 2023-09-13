Home » Valve’s Left 4 Dead 2 Update Names Baby Crocodile ‘Fred’ in Celebration of Steam’s 20th Anniversary
Valve's Left 4 Dead 2 Update Names Baby Crocodile 'Fred' in Celebration of Steam's 20th Anniversary

Valve's Left 4 Dead 2 Update Names Baby Crocodile 'Fred' in Celebration of Steam's 20th Anniversary

Valve’s iconic gaming platform, Steam, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and along with it comes a surprise update for the beloved zombie shooting game “Left 4 Dead 2”. After 14 years since its release, fans of the game were greeted with a wave of minor updates. Among these updates, Valve had a special treat for L4D2 fans – the official naming of a baby crocodile.

Hidden within the game’s setting of “Evil Dead 2” in the riverside town of “Swamp Malaria”, players may have come across a crocodile warning sign. However, they quickly noticed the absence of any crocodiles in the vicinity. Instead, a charming baby alligator doll named “Fred” was discovered near the swampy lake.

As time passed, the L4D2 player community adopted the name “Fred” for this adorably cute baby crocodile doll. They even launched a related Mod module in the Steam workshop, showcasing the popularity and fondness for this character.

In August of this year, “Evil Dead 2” received its routine update, which included bug fixes and improvements. However, Valve also made a special addition to the update description file – an official announcement regarding the naming of the Swamp Malaria Crocodile. From that moment on, the baby crocodile doll would forever be known as “Fred”.

Whilst the celebrations for Steam’s 20th anniversary continue, not every player has the privilege of receiving the 20th commemorative medal. However, for those who have a deep affinity for zombie shooting games and “The Evil Dead 2” being their first Steam game, they will be granted a special 14th medal, commemorating their journey alongside the undead hordes.

Valve’s acknowledgement of the player community’s love for “Fred” and their dedication to the game demonstrates the company’s commitment in fostering a strong relationship with its fans. As the 20th anniversary celebrations unfold, gamers can look forward to many more surprises and updates from the world‘s leading gaming platform, Steam.

