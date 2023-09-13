Home » China’s Asian Games Delegation Gears Up for Paris Olympics: A Pathway of Experience and Preparation
Sports

China’s Asian Games Delegation Gears Up for Paris Olympics: A Pathway of Experience and Preparation

by admin

China Asian Games delegation: Accumulate experience from the competition to prepare for the Paris Olympics

The Chinese sports delegation for the 19th Asian Games, set to take place in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, was officially established in Beijing. With a total of 1,329 members, including 886 athletes, this delegation aims to make use of the competition to prepare for the Paris Olympics.

Comprising 437 female athletes and 449 male athletes, the Chinese sports delegation includes a notable 36 Olympic champions. The average age of the athletes is 25 years old. Participating in 38 major events and 407 minor events, the delegation will not be competing in kabaddi and cricket.

Chinese cyclist Bao Shanju spoke about the significance of the Asian Games as a large-scale international competition. He highlighted the opportunity for the delegation to accumulate experience, identify problems, and prepare for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Chinese gymnast Zou Jingyuan expressed optimism regarding the team’s morale, stating their intention to deliver an exceptional performance to spectators around the world during the Asian Games.

The Chinese sports delegation outlined their objectives for the Hangzhou Asian Games. They aim to achieve both sporting excellence and spiritual civilization. Besides striving for excellent results and retaining their position at the top of the gold medal and medal lists, they also plan to train the Paris Olympic team and gather practical experience for the upcoming event. Additionally, the delegation emphasized the importance of adhering to anti-doping regulations, maintaining a competitive and disciplined attitude, and displaying good sportsmanship and civility to uphold the country’s image.

See also  Azzi "Montano deserves a standard-bearer role in Tokyo"

Zhang Xin, Secretary-General of the Chinese Sports Delegation at the Hangzhou Asian Games, expressed confidence in maintaining China‘s dominant position in the gold medal list. He also stressed the importance of being a good host and fostering friendly exchanges with delegations from other Asian countries and regions. The Asian Games serve as a platform for promoting unity, cooperation, and understanding in the Asian region.

In line with copyright regulations, all articles from the sources “Junction Point, Xinhua Daily, and its subsidiary newspapers” or with the header “Xinhua Newspaper Network” are the exclusive property of Xinhua Newspaper Network. Unauthorized reproduction or mirroring is strictly prohibited. Reprinted articles must be attributed to “Xinhua Newspaper Network” and retain the title “Xinhua Newspaper Network.”

The disclaimer highlights that the views expressed in the reproduced manuscripts are solely those of the authors and do not represent Xinhua Newspaper Network. The site does not guarantee the authenticity, completeness, or timeliness of the article or its contents. Readers are advised to verify the information independently.

You may also like

Argentina wins against Bolivia without Messi

Cuba Secures 1-0 Victory over Suriname in Concacaf...

Rangers’ Max Scherzer leaves against Blue Jays because...

Even without a tired Messi, the Argentinians overcame...

Ecuador Makes a Comeback with First Victory in...

after the false note of the hymns in...

Referee and Federations Confirm Match Despite Poor Stadium...

Italy gets scared but joins France in the...

Spalletti’s treatment worked, Spain and Belgium celebrate high...

The Pecking Order: Assessing the NFL’s 32 Teams...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy