China’s Asian Games Delegation Gears Up for Paris Olympics: A Pathway of Experience and Preparation

China Asian Games delegation: Accumulate experience from the competition to prepare for the Paris Olympics

The Chinese sports delegation for the 19th Asian Games, set to take place in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, was officially established in Beijing. With a total of 1,329 members, including 886 athletes, this delegation aims to make use of the competition to prepare for the Paris Olympics.

Comprising 437 female athletes and 449 male athletes, the Chinese sports delegation includes a notable 36 Olympic champions. The average age of the athletes is 25 years old. Participating in 38 major events and 407 minor events, the delegation will not be competing in kabaddi and cricket.

Chinese cyclist Bao Shanju spoke about the significance of the Asian Games as a large-scale international competition. He highlighted the opportunity for the delegation to accumulate experience, identify problems, and prepare for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Chinese gymnast Zou Jingyuan expressed optimism regarding the team’s morale, stating their intention to deliver an exceptional performance to spectators around the world during the Asian Games.

The Chinese sports delegation outlined their objectives for the Hangzhou Asian Games. They aim to achieve both sporting excellence and spiritual civilization. Besides striving for excellent results and retaining their position at the top of the gold medal and medal lists, they also plan to train the Paris Olympic team and gather practical experience for the upcoming event. Additionally, the delegation emphasized the importance of adhering to anti-doping regulations, maintaining a competitive and disciplined attitude, and displaying good sportsmanship and civility to uphold the country’s image.

Zhang Xin, Secretary-General of the Chinese Sports Delegation at the Hangzhou Asian Games, expressed confidence in maintaining China‘s dominant position in the gold medal list. He also stressed the importance of being a good host and fostering friendly exchanges with delegations from other Asian countries and regions. The Asian Games serve as a platform for promoting unity, cooperation, and understanding in the Asian region.

