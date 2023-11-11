Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice Df209c20b3c2e42cfa0fca239d570a56e: A VR Stealth Game Review

clunky, as it requires you to hold a button to bring up an arrow, which you then aim and select to teleport. It feels like an unnecessary extra step and detracts from the immersive experience that VR is known for. The game’s frequent use of small, narrow spaces doesn’t let you move around freely. You are constantly getting stuck on walls, and it’s difficult to look around you because the turning angle isn’t ideal, which can lead to motion sickness.All in all, Vampire: the Masquerade – Justice Definitive Edition had a lot of potentials, but ultimately fell short in several key areas. While the atmosphere and level design show promise, the constant need for energy, clunky mechanics, and lack of fluid movement makes for a cumbersome and sometimes frustrating experience. It seems the developers have focused more on creating a specific vampire experience, rather than a satisfying and enjoyable overall game experience. Hopefully, updates and future iterations will address these issues and improve the overall gameplay. For now, it might not be the best choice for gamers looking for a seamless and enjoyable VR experience.

