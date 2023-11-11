“Crazy Marketing” Takes Over Film and Television Promotion, But Is It a Long-Term Solution?

In recent years, “crazy marketing” has become a prominent strategy for promoting film and television works. From thrillers to family dramas, the trend of including the word “crazy” in promotional materials has taken over the industry. While it may seem like an effective way to generate buzz, some are questioning whether this approach is sustainable in the long run.

One of the most successful examples of “crazy marketing” is the summer box office sensation, “The Vanishing Her”. The film capitalized on the themes of “craziness” and “female counterattack” to attract viewers, and it paid off at the box office. However, not all films that have followed suit have been as successful. “Parrot Killing”, which attempted to replicate the marketing tactics of “The Vanishing Her”, failed to generate the same level of excitement among audiences.

The film “Mistake by the River” has also drawn attention for its use of “crazy marketing”. While the open-ended nature of the plot aligns with the idea of “going crazy without the truth”, some critics have questioned whether the film truly embodies the essence of “crazy literature”. This has sparked a larger conversation about the use of “crazy marketing” and its implications for the industry.

Despite the mixed reactions to “crazy marketing”, it continues to be a popular choice for film and television promotion. With the box office experiencing a recent slump, low-cost and attention-grabbing strategies have become a priority for studios. This has led to a proliferation of works that rely on “crazy marketing” to attract audiences.

However, some netizens and industry insiders are expressing their concerns about this trend. They argue that “crazy marketing” may not accurately represent the emotional depth of the works it is promoting and could be seen as a superficial and opportunistic tactic to gain popularity.

Ultimately, the debate surrounding “crazy marketing” raises questions about the authenticity and effectiveness of promotional strategies in the film and television industry. As the industry continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether “crazy marketing” will remain a dominant force or if there will be a shift toward more nuanced and emotionally resonant approaches to promotion.

