Home » Var Group acquires 19% of Alfa Sistemi, Oralce Partner
Technology

Var Group acquires 19% of Alfa Sistemi, Oralce Partner

by admin
Var Group acquires 19% of Alfa Sistemi, Oralce Partner

Acquisitions

The agreement with the Friulian company specialized in Oracle application and technological solutions will allow Var Group to strengthen its offer in the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) field and Alfa Sistemi to synergistically access a broader market

by Editorial Staff

Published on 13 Sep 2023

Share this article

Ferruccio Meroi, president and founder of Alfa Sistemi and Francesca Moriani, CEO of Var Group

With the acquisition of 19% of the shares of Alfa Sistemi, an Oracle Platinum Partner for over ten years with twenty-eight years of experience in the ICT consultancy and system integration sector, Var Group, a leading operator in the sector of digital services and solutions for businesses, completes its proposal in the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) field, thanks to the company’s specialized skills. As for Alfa Sistemi, it will be able to strengthen its value proposition by integrating the offer of the SeSa Group.

With a turnover of 11.5 million euros in 2022, three offices in Udine, Milan and Rome and a foreign presence in Bangkok to support Italian companies with branches in the APAC area, Alfa Sistemi accompanies the digital evolution of companies with Oracle ERP solutions . The Friulian company, which boasts a focus on medium-large companies in the manufacturing sector, supports local companies with consultancy activities and integrated solutions ranging from the factory to analytics, from project management to HR.

The same values ​​are on the plate of Alfa Sistemi and Var Group

Francesca Moriani, CEO of Var Group and Fabio Falaschi, Head of Business & Industry Solution Var Group, spend a comment to underline how this partnership establishes a relationship of trust that has linked the two entities for years, in addition to the sharing of values ​​such as correctness and concreteness in the approach to business and attention to people. They then underlined how this operation further strengthens the Var Group’s proposal in the area of Business e Industry Solutions which has always represented the heart of the offer.

See also  ASRock announces Z790 PG SONIC co-branded motherboard with the latest Sonic frontier theme heatsink #asrock (184994)

Do you really know how to best manage customers and suppliers? Here are the 10 rules you need to know

Ferruccio Meroi, president and founder, and Federica Meroi, Alfa Sistemi partner, reiterate how the partnership with Var Group allows Alfa Sistemi to accelerate its growth process and increase its competitiveness, consequently increasing the positive impact on territory in terms of social sustainability. In fact, this partnership is based not only on a common business strategy, but also on the sharing of values, primarily the centrality of the human aspect and attention to the territory, also in terms of employment prospects, in line with the industry 5.0 model .

You may also like

iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro...

NASA Predicts Potential Doomsday: Asteroid with Impact of...

Celly iPhone 15 cover: discover the new range…

The Ultimate Showdown: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs...

iOS17 arrives on iPhones today: here’s what’s new

How to Hide Files on Windows 11: A...

a science to help man

Anemia diagnostic device wins NTT Data Foundation eAwards

Understanding the Tile Model: Discovering the True Function...

Greener management for IT. ESET’s considerations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy