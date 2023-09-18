Var Group acquires 19% of Alfa Sistemi, Oralce Partner

Acquisitions

The agreement with the Friulian company specialized in Oracle application and technological solutions will allow Var Group to strengthen its offer in the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) field and Alfa Sistemi to synergistically access a broader market

by Editorial Staff

Published on 13 Sep 2023

Ferruccio Meroi, president and founder of Alfa Sistemi and Francesca Moriani, CEO of Var Group

With the acquisition of 19% of the shares of Alfa Sistemi, an Oracle Platinum Partner for over ten years with twenty-eight years of experience in the ICT consultancy and system integration sector, Var Group, a leading operator in the sector of digital services and solutions for businesses, completes its proposal in the ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) field, thanks to the company’s specialized skills. As for Alfa Sistemi, it will be able to strengthen its value proposition by integrating the offer of the SeSa Group.

With a turnover of 11.5 million euros in 2022, three offices in Udine, Milan and Rome and a foreign presence in Bangkok to support Italian companies with branches in the APAC area, Alfa Sistemi accompanies the digital evolution of companies with Oracle ERP solutions . The Friulian company, which boasts a focus on medium-large companies in the manufacturing sector, supports local companies with consultancy activities and integrated solutions ranging from the factory to analytics, from project management to HR.

The same values ​​are on the plate of Alfa Sistemi and Var Group

Francesca Moriani, CEO of Var Group and Fabio Falaschi, Head of Business & Industry Solution Var Group, spend a comment to underline how this partnership establishes a relationship of trust that has linked the two entities for years, in addition to the sharing of values ​​such as correctness and concreteness in the approach to business and attention to people. They then underlined how this operation further strengthens the Var Group’s proposal in the area of Business e Industry Solutions which has always represented the heart of the offer.

Ferruccio Meroi, president and founder, and Federica Meroi, Alfa Sistemi partner, reiterate how the partnership with Var Group allows Alfa Sistemi to accelerate its growth process and increase its competitiveness, consequently increasing the positive impact on territory in terms of social sustainability. In fact, this partnership is based not only on a common business strategy, but also on the sharing of values, primarily the centrality of the human aspect and attention to the territory, also in terms of employment prospects, in line with the industry 5.0 model .

