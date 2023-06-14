Veeam Software strengthens presence in Italy with Stefano Cancian

Stefano’s deep knowledge of the market and great managerial leadership, as evidenced by Patrich Rohrbasser, Regional Vice President, Southern Europe and Africa di Veeam, will lead the professional growth of the entire Veeam team in Italy. “His experience – continues Rohrbasser – will fuel further expansion and consolidate our position in the Italian market, where many companies have already chosen our modern data protection solutions to accelerate their digital transformation journey in security”.

Stefano Cancian, the new Country Manager for Veeam Italy, expressed his excitement to join this highly successful and dynamic company. Veeam’s significant growth in a short period of time can be attributed to its innovative technology, says Cancian, which effectively addresses the data protection & recovery and ransomware recovery needs of many enterprises.

In today’s fast-changing and intricate world of growing threats that can disrupt access to data, such as ransomware attacks, Cancian underscores the importance of Italian companies, regardless of their size, having resilient and effective solutions to safeguard and recover quickly from unforeseen events.

Cancian will lead the Veeam Italy team in assisting organizations across the country in their digital growth and transformation journey, ensuring continuity of IT service. “Our statement is: Veeam makes your business running and this is exactly what we will continue to do with the utmost commitment” concludes the Country Manager.