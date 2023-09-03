Simply retrofit DAB+ at home: tuner & receiver for digital radio from 60 euros

DAB+ is the digital successor to FM radio and was introduced in 2011. The abbreviation stands for Digital Audio Broadcasting and uses the MPEG-4 AAC+ codec. It uses digital transmission technology and allows multiple programs to be broadcast on one channel, which is more cost-effective for providers and gives users more choice. The bit rate of the stations varies, for example BR24 broadcasts at 64 kbps, BR3 at 96 kbps and BR Klassik at 144 kbps.

The advantages of DAB+ over classic FM radio are noise-free sound, a diverse selection of programs and the option to display additional information such as weather maps, traffic information and album covers. Similar to VHF transmitters, the transmission takes place terrestrially between the radio transmitter and the room or house antenna.

DAB+ devices are becoming more and more popular. According to current studies, an average of more than 30 percent of all households in Germany have a DAB+ receiver. In Bavaria, this proportion is even 36 percent, while in Berlin it is only 24.7 percent. DAB+ station availability varies by region.

If you want to enjoy DAB+ at home, you can now get inexpensive receivers. For example, a separate tuner for retrofitting is recommended for an older stereo system. However, there are not only tuners or radios for DAB+, but also devices that also receive Internet radio, offer Bluetooth for smartphone connections or even integrate CD players for audio and MP3 CDs. In this guide we give an overview of the available products.

Tuner for DAB+ for retrofitting



A separate tuner is ideal for an older stereo system. This is the cheapest solution for retrofitting. Inexpensive and compact variants with touchscreen and remote control, like the Albrecht DR 50B (Test report), you can already get it off 60 Euro. The principle is simple: the small tuners receive the signals for DAB+ via the included antenna and then pass them on to the home stereo system via a cinch cable.

Practical: The adapter not only brings DAB+ to the home music system, but also serves as a Bluetooth adapter (best list). This allows the stereo system to be connected to a smartphone or tablet in order to use content from Spotify & Co., for example.

A larger variant is the tuner Albrecht DR 53 (Review) with a display of around 4 inches. However, the device does not have a touchscreen, it is controlled solely via the remote control. A Bluetooth receiver is on board alongside DAB+. The tuner costs around 86 Euro.

A compact 2-in-1 device is the Albrecht DR 54 (Review). The tuner for tight 50 Euro works with an adapter via the 12-volt connection in the car radio or at home with a USB cable, but you have to buy a suitable adapter for the power supply. The device is fairly compact and unassuming, but the display is tiny and provides little information.

Another inexpensive device is this Technisat Digitradio 10 IR ab 58 Euro. A Bluetooth connection to use the smartphone on the stereo system is also possible. The model is about the same size as the Albrecht DR 53. The variant with a color display is included 77 Euro. A very compact alternative is the August DR245 ab 70 Euro. However, it is significantly larger Imperial Dabman Imperial i400 for 100 Euro.

Receivers for DAB+



Anyone who is flirting with a new receiver anyway should pay attention to a model with DAB+ when buying. In terms of price, it goes with models from Yamaha at about 220 Euro Come on. The most popular models of onkyo or Denon or are just under 500 Euro. With AV receivers with DAB+ from 400 euros, a WLAN connection for Internet radio is usually also possible.

Radios with DAB+



There is a large selection of DAB+ radios. More than 500 devices from different manufacturers and for any purpose can be bought. The offer ranges from small, compact devices for the bedroom, to DAB+ radios with rechargeable batteries for on the go, to DAB radios with CD players and Internet radio functions.

You can get simple radios for the kitchen, bathroom or study for DAB+ from no-name providers for as little as 20 euros. A cheaper option for a small, portable radio is something like this Technisat Techniradio Solar for 27 Euro. Retro-look radios with DAB+ are ideal for fans of nostalgia. We have tried that Auvisio ZX1514 for 140 Euro. Digital radios with CD players start at about 80 euros. You can get radios with internet reception for as little as 45 euros.

Compact crank radios are an interesting solution for emergencies or vacations in the wilderness. These have a rechargeable battery, but can be charged by hand crank if necessary. Our test winner Imperial Dabman OR3 for 84 Euro is also suitable as an electric lantern, power bank and Bluetooth speaker. The sound was surprisingly good.

Streaming-Player



A special form of receiver for internet radio is a so-called streaming player. The special thing about these devices: They are already preconfigured for popular streaming services (guides) such as Amazon Music, Deezer or Spotify and can be connected to the WiFi at home. A receiver for DAB+ and FM is usually integrated, as is a Bluetooth interface. Some devices also offer app support via smartphone.

This product category is not really cheap. no-name models you get off 130 Euro. Branded products from Hama or technician you get from around 170 Euro.

Compact systems with DAB+



If you no longer have a hi-fi system and are looking for a space-saving alternative, you can think about a compact system. There are already a large number of models with integrated digital radio. In terms of price, it goes with the compact system Philips TAM2505/10 already at 50 Euro Come on. The compact system promises a little more boom thanks to two separate loudspeakers Medion P85003 ab 130 Euro.

Conclusion



If you don’t want to do without DAB+ at home, you don’t have to buy a new hi-fi system right away. The cheapest option is a tuner or adapter that you connect to the existing stereo system with a cable. The practical thing about this space-saving solution: Bluetooth can be retrofitted at the same time. Suitable tuners for DAB+ are available from as little as 60 euros.

If you still need a new AV receiver, you should choose a model that already has DAB+. You can get these from 200 euros. An interesting variety for users of Spotify, Deezer & Co. are streaming players. The Internet-enabled devices are already designed for certain providers and often also offer digital radio reception. You can get small kitchen radios with DAB+ for as little as 20 euros.

