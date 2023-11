The “Prendi&Go!” was inaugurated in Verona. by Tuday Conad. This is the first Italian autonomous store: a physical supermarket that allows customers to select, purchase products and pay without passing the products through the cash register, putting everything directly into their bag. A project born from the collaboration between DAO – a cooperative associated with Conad for the provinces of Trento, Bolzano, Verona, Vicenza and Belluno – and Retail Hub.

By Daniele Alberti

