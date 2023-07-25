VIA Technologies and the next generation of connected FSS

Tiziano Albani, European Sales and Business Development Director VIA Technologies: IT security among the advantages of the new generation of FSS connected to the cloud.

Many tend to think of FSS AI-powered products as simple smart dash cams that help detect and prevent accidents. In fact, the new generation of cloud-connected FSS aims to go much further in helping drivers, inspectors, trainers and managers to to accelerate critical tasks that often inhibit productivity.

An inspection done in minutes

An FSS such as the VIA Mobile360 forklift safety system, for example, which includes cloud-connected capabilities, plus an interconnected mobile app, means that inspection, maintenance and training data can be collected and fed into the vehicle and instantly archived within the cloud as reports. An inspection can therefore literally be performed, verified and archived in minutes. And, while faster inspection processes are certainly desirable, there are many other key components that allow for a successful vehicle inspection. In it, the cloud brings further benefits to the process: “think faster and think better”.

VIA Technologies – Ownership and Liability

Who actually performs an audit? Do you allow your drivers to inspect vehicles at the start of each shift? Do you have a dedicated person whose job it is to inspect each vehicle? In some cases there may be a dedicated person as some inspection tasks require specific domain knowledge or accreditation.

The next generation of FSS connected to the cloud

Logging into the VIA WorkX app to fill out an inspection report means that all submitted reports are tied to an authenticated identity. So there is no doubt who takes responsibility for carrying out the inspection. For some companies, this could even be a business opportunity savings of time. This way drivers, with just a few taps of their app, perform a more cursory daily inspection, and a dedicated inspector does a more thorough weekly check on specific equipment inspection requirements.

Job done

When was the report completed? The late employee who “dives” into his vehicle to make up for lost time or on an urgent order from his manager thinks that he will perform the requested inspection “later”. Thus posing a material risk to himself and to the company’s objectives if the equipment fails or worse, if he suffers an injury. Time-stamped report submissions encourage staff and management to follow rules and policies even when work pressures may dictate otherwise. Finding timestamped reports on specific time periods is also much faster and easier for back office staff.

VIA Technologies – Quality and completeness

There will likely always be a subjective element to most vehicle inspection and equipment models. However, when it has been defined who is responsible for the execution and what are the inspection criteria, the quality will improve noticeably. With a clipboard and paper form, a hurried inspector might forget to check the “Brake Light Function Inspected” box.

The benefits of the new generation of cloud-connected FSS

With the WorkX mobile app, the form must necessarily contain all the “mandatory” fields entered in order to submit the inspection. There will be no subsequent equipment failure excuse for “forgetting” to perform the required inspection item. An app improves the quality of the inspection but at the same time makes some figures accountable for that quality of the inspection report.

Raising the standard

Deciding which criteria are best for a proper inspection of vehicles and equipment is probably a mix of aspects. It includes: industry, insurance company, equipment manufacturer, government laws, regulations and guidelines. In the United States, for example, forklift safety and training falls under the jurisdiction of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). And equipment brands have their own maintenance manuals, inspection and training recommendations.

VIA WorkX Connect Cloud Management Service includes an inspection report template based on OSHA guidelines. It also offers the possibility of customize reports based on your specific needs. Thus enabling you to create inspections that maximize the safety of the environment and specific equipment, meet government and insurance company standards, and give employees peace of mind knowing that their day-to-day tools are well maintained and well cared for.

The back office advantage

There is a high probability that office personnel are already reaping the benefits of cloud-based SAAS-like services in their day-to-day work. They have familiarity with the time-saving benefits of document control and streamlined workflows offered by CRM, scheduling, accounting and inventory management software. Bringing inspection, maintenance and training workflows to 21st century cloud-based software solutions is a natural fit for these team members.

New generation of FSS: more security

Reports in the cloud can be customized and edited. But data can also be presented and analyzed in ways that make life faster and easier for back office teams. If your equipment fails, you may need to make changes to certain reporting criteria or frequency. If OSHA or your insurance company introduces a new guideline or rule, the inspection criteria can easily be modified. Document control and filing problems are also a thing of the past – no more searching for forms or documents hidden in space-consuming filing cabinets.

Connection of warehouse, managers and back office

An intelligent manager, or HR staff member, may also see benefits from digitally connecting warehouse staff, managers and back office employees. As inspections, maintenance, training, and perhaps even employee assessments become easier and faster, there are even more opportunities to improve employee performance and satisfaction.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

