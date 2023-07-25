Swelling and pain in the eye: what is the chalazion, how to distinguish it from the sty and how to behave

If you have noticed a little swelling in the eye, it could be a chalazion: how to distinguish it from the ‘classic’ sty and how to behave in these cases.

A chalazion is a blocked sebaceous gland that appears inside the eyelid, usually surfacing as a bump. It differs from the sty, small, pimple-like bump which appears on the upper or lower eyelid due to a blocked gland, as it is typically near the eyelashes and forms on the outside of the eyelid.

The glands of the eyelids, known as meibomian glands, they normally produce an oily substance that contributes to the natural tears on our eyes. If these glands become blocked, they could develop into a chalazion or stye.

What is a chalazion: causes and symptoms

A chalazion is a large, noninfectious cyst in the eyelid that often takes several weeks to develop. It can be caused by inflammation of the meibomian glands or it can start as a stye.

This is likely because the upper eyelids anatomically have more glands (about 50 versus only 25 glands in the lower eyelid). THE symptoms they can include droopy eyelids (ptosis), redness and, on rare occasions, swelling of the eyelids.

Which treatment to choose to remedy the chalazion – tantasalute.it

Some individuals are more prone to develop a sty or chalazion respect to others. The common risk factors include rosacea, chronic eyelid inflammation, poor eyelid hygiene, and meibomian gland dysfunction.

Before the treatment can begin, doctors will need to confirm that the lesion is indeed a chalazion and not another type of skin lesion. In general, several treatments are available.

A common home remedy is to apply a warm compress on the affected area, many times a day. This method can help loosen secretions from thickened sebaceous glands and can clear the affected area, allowing it to function normally again. You can also prescribe a antibiotic to fight the main infection.

Often, these methods of treatment allow the eyelid to heal and no further treatments will be needed. If a patient has a recurring chalazion or stye, a prolonged course of low-dose antibiotics may be prescribed to reduce the chronic inflammation of the eyelids.

If a chalazion doesn’t shrink or if it continues to grow after a few weeks, the following may be options:

The steroid injections they decrease inflammation and lead to probable regression. Depending on the size and location of the lesion; An incision and drainage procedure. If the affected area of ​​the eye is consisting mainly of liquid, the bump can be punctured and then removed by applying pressure to the surrounding area. If the affected area is firmer, an eyelid incision will be needed and sebaceous debris can be removed through the small incision. The surgery normally requires an incision from under the eyelid.

Il recovery time from chalazion surgery is quick for most people. Some patients report mild discomfort or pain around the eyelid margin after the procedure, but this is usually easily resolved with medication.

