Viewfinder gets a new look for Developer Day

“Challenge perception, redefine reality, and reshape the world around you with an instant camera.” With that premise in mind, we once again meet Viewfinder, a stage-based puzzle game developed by Sad Owl.

While it evokes instant memories of The Witness and Gorogoa (which we commented on when the viewfinder looked like the perfect Witness and gorogoa-1226043/”>we first saw it a year ago), its creators Define it more as a cross between Control gameplay and the aforementioned Jonathan Blow puzzler.

The new trailer doesn’t reveal much beyond giving us new glimpses of what’s to come, with various environments and inspiration taken from photos sent to the development team from around the world.

Sourly enough, we still haven’t been able to put a date on the calendar, and at the moment we don’t know when we’ll be able to play Viewfinder. But we’re looking forward to it.