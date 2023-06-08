WhatsApp groups harm our health: new scientific discovery | The worrying results

WhatsApp groups are “hated” by many, even if they are useful in many situations. However, a study arrives that warns us: pay attention to mental health.

Several psychotherapists warn about dangers deriving from the use of social networks and messaging apps like WhatsApp. You need to regain control and take advantage of technology without becoming its victim.

WhatsApp, we know, is the most used application in the world and it is very useful and fun. Over the years, the developers have added many features, including those to protect privacy, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t problems. The fact is that the psychological frustrations of some subjectswhich used to express themselves in real life, perhaps at school or at work, now are poured into social networks and appsbut that doesn’t mean they’re any less harmful.

Let’s go find out what the experts suggest, so you can use your phone and its apps without having a nervous breakdown. Surely each of us, using WhatsApp, has experienced a certain “anxiety” at least once; anxious about having to reply to a message even if you didn’t want to.

Or anxiety to see a contact who has viewed the message but does not show up. Or again, theembarrassment of not wanting to be placed in a group but having to do it by force, maybe because it’s a school group.

WhatsApp groups and more: here’s how to restore balance with technology

Some people then, who knows why they think we have a duty to read/answer day and night. Who has never received dozens of messages where they were asked loudly to respond? Or nocturnal messages, which can also alarm.

In short, WhatsApp can really be “a creature of the devil”, if we are people who wish to live in peace. Experts then confirm our fears: messaging apps can really harm your health.

To remedy this, we can refer to the expert advice: a well-known psychotherapist suggested to don’t feel guilty if we can’t “keep up” with hundreds of text messages arriving every single day. Human beings, even if they have evolved, are not able to handle the requests of so many people at the same time. Doing them means short-circuiting. Then we can get comfortable and ignore all the messages we want, because it is a fundamental right.

Another tip is to avoid acting impulsively as much as possible. Responding immediately to a message, perhaps because we are in a “no” moment, can have negative effects. We could give one hasty responseif not even glacial or offensivewhich would automatically trigger other troubles to deal with, and therefore ulteriore stress. Better take a break.

In summary, even if we do not have the “power” to heal the psychopathologies of others we can learn to recognize them and therefore manage them so that they do not harm our inner serenity. And also the pleasure of being able to use useful and fun technological tools.