Earlier we shared the real machine photos of the vivo X Fold2, which will be released together with the clamshell folding machine vivo X Flip and the vivo Pad 2 tablet in April. Since the X Flip is vivo’s first clamshell folding machine, the outside world is more interested in its body design, and also wants to know how it differs from the same group OPPO Find N2 Flip.

Expected to be published in April

A few days ago, the promotional photos of Chinese actress Wang Ziwen holding the vivo X Flip were circulated on Weibo. I believe she will be the spokesperson of the new phone. Textured purple body, the size of the secondary screen on the outside is quite large. Unlike the vertical layout of OPPO Find N2 Flip, vivo uses a horizontal layout, with a circular Leica dual-lens camera module underneath.

Specification material is close to OPPO folding machine

It is reported that the vivo X Flip also has two options of black and gold body. The specifications of the new phone have not yet been confirmed. It is said that the built-in folding screen is 6.8 inches, which is the same as the OPPO Find N2 Flip, but it is smaller than the Samsung Galaxy that was launched last year. Flip4 and Moto Razr 2022 are slightly bigger.

Source: gsmarena