19 contestants from our province compete for the trampoline championship

2023-04-08 09:50:00





Source: Tribune





Reporter Hong Xuan

On April 6, the three-day “High Ten Cup” 2023 National Trampoline Championship will be held in Qingdao Guoxin Gymnasium. 187 athletes from 14 teams from all over the country will compete fiercely in 14 individual and team events. The National Trampoline Championship is one of the highest-level and highest-standard competitions in the domestic trampoline event. It is also the first point selection competition for the 2023 Trampoline World Cup and World Championships in the Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The 2023 National Trampoline Championship consists of 14 events in three categories: trampoline online, single jump, and double trampoline. Olympic champion Zhu Xueying, world champions Yan Langyu, Hu Yicheng, Fan Xinyi, Cao Yunzhu, Zhang Xinxin, and outstanding athletes who have emerged in national competitions in recent years Yang Yanwei, Wang Zisai, Li Yuming, etc. will all appear in the competition . Among them, our province sent a total of 19 contestants. Fan Xinyi and Cao Yunzhu from our province also participated in the competition as key players preparing for the Asian Games.

Yao Yanjun, Cao Yunzhu’s training coach and the coach of the Chinese National Trampoline Team, told reporters that this championship is mainly about exercising new routines. In the women’s team competition of the Trampoline World Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria in late November last year, the Chinese team composed of Zhu Xueying, Hu Yicheng, Cao Yunzhu and Fan Xinyi cooperated tacitly and relied on their super group advantages to jointly win the women’s online individual team. Race gold medal. Yao Yanjun said: “Judging from last year’s World Championships, the four athletes are of equal strength, but trampoline athletes pay great attention to on-the-spot performance, so it is related to this year’s Asian Games tickets, and players need to be steady in every next game and strive for it with all their strength.” .”

It is worth mentioning that Jia Fangfang, the “Queen of Single Jump” who has been out of the public eye for a year, also reappeared in the arena as a player this time.